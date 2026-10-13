4 Zodiac Signs Are Finally Out Of Their Broke Era

Four zodiac signs are finally out of their broke era. This October, you're done struggling for pennies and ready to see some serious wealth.

"Everything about Venus retrograde is bringing things up to help you figure out how to make more money," an astrologer named Shay explained. "You're getting a chance at new income sources, old opportunities, or someone is finally seeing your worth." For these astrological signs, it's time to get paid!

Advertisement

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

With Venus, the planet of love and money, moving backwards, it's time for you to take a look at the past. Opportunities you missed out on the first time around are now making a comeback. "It could be an old client, an old income idea, or even an offer you're finally ready to circle back on," Shay said.

Advertisement

You're done being broke, Libra, and that means making some money moves. "Revisit all of your rates, what you're charging, and follow up on anything that you've started," the astrologer advised. "Whatever comes into your mind, go with it." It might seem far-fetched now, but with the universe on your side, anything is possible.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've been hustling, Aquarius, and you're more than ready to put your broke era behind you. Well, the good news is that your effort is starting to pay off in October. "Somebody is finally recognizing the hard work you put in, and they're putting your name up for something," Shay said. Whether it's a promotion or a new project, this is just the start of your new, more successful chapter.

"This is reopening conversations about your role, your career trajectory, and where you really wanna go," the astrologer added. Just make sure to ask about your responsibilities and negotiate your salary before agreeing blindly. Your paycheck should reflect the hard work you've been putting in.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Someone you used to work with is thinking about you, Gemini. "This could be remembering the workload that you carried or something that gives you closure for whatever you experienced years ago," Shay said. "This closes doors for you and lets you step forward into new career paths and new income streams with ease."

Is it a little overdue? Sure. But it's helping you leave your broke era behind, so no complaints here. Even if you didn't think you needed this closure, it helps you move on to bigger and better things.

4. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Finally, Aries, your broke era is over. It's about time! Now, according to Shay, "your money is coming through other people, your network, your collaborations." But you can't just sit back and twiddle your thumbs. You still need to be an active participant if you want to be rich.

Reflect on what you've been doing to make money and if you've been putting yourself in the right spaces. Networking is intimidating, but right now, you have to make those connections and start moving more strategically. Just be careful not to overcommit to anything.

Advertisement

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.