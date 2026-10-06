Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For Wednesday, October 7

On October 7, 2026, the Moon enters Virgo after being in Leo for the last two days. Virgo brings out themes like routines and fixing things, including your health.

The Sun is still in Libra on Wednesday. So even though people are usually more focused on practical things when the Moon is in Virgo, you'll likely still want to find time to socialize more. Virgo's a fixer by nature, so it's a great day for healing hurt feelings, especially with one particular person. Your astrological sign's tarot card of the day has a message for how to do just that.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Wednesday, October 7, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Wands

On October 7, you have a lot on your agenda. Naturally, you want to get through it as quickly as possible. The Knight of Wands, however, asks you to cut yourself some slack. Do you really have to do every errand at breakneck speed?

You have the motivation to get everything done, but remember that sometimes the past means you have to do extra work to fix what could've been done correctly if you had just gone a little slower.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: Four of Pentacles, reversed

You are really tempted to be in fixer mode on October 7. Everything that you see needs a little tweaking or perhaps a little extra TLC.

The Four of Pentacles, reversed, asks you to loosen up a little bit. Not everything needs to be perfect, Taurus. Letting things be a little subpar can actually be good for you every once in a while.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Swords

Gemini, the Ace of Swords suggests you have a strong understanding of how to address a particular problem.

Your mind has been contemplating a new angle for a situation that never seems to get any better. On October 7, you discover the one thing you can do that actually works.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: Six of Cups, reversed

The reversed Six of Cups tarot card is a good reminder to be a little bit more practical and less centered on your emotions on October 7.

You have been replaying a scenario over and over in your mind. A past mistake doesn't seem to wanna let you off the hook. You don't have to remember every mistake you made to prove you've learned the lesson.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: The Sun

You have a lot of positive things going on for you on October 7. The fact that you got the Sun, the card that you rule, tells you that it will be a wonderful day.

You feel motivated and driven to get where you need to go. The resources that you need come through to you. You feel really good about your progress, and others recognize how hard you're working.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: Three of Pentacles

The Three of Pentacles is a really good omen for teamwork. On October 7, working with people you don't know very well helps you learn rapidly.

A lot gets accomplished on Wednesday. Through various conversations and by sharing your skills, things are moving in the right direction for you. Yay!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Queen of Cups

It's always nice to be there for someone, especially if you care very much for them. But on October 7, the Queen of Cups reminds you that it does need to make sense.

You can only do so much, Libra. Try to make sure that your priorities are in order and that you are being practical. It doesn't necessarily have to come at the cost of your own well-being.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Swords

The Seven of Swords reminds you to pay special attention to the details. You don't necessarily have to have everything perfect, but on October 7, double-checking things and making sure what you're doing is exactly how you want it to go helps you to stay focused.

You don't want to ignore your feeling that something is wrong, but at the same time, don't let yourself go mad thinking a bad thing is gonna happen. Everything will be fine, but a little due diligence never hurt anyone.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Wands

On October 7, something requires you to be extra careful not to miss a step. It's always good to be thinking a few steps ahead, Sagittarius.

Plan as much as you can in advance. What matters most to you on Wednesday is making sure you have everything you need so that the work required of you right now gets accomplished.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Pentacles, reversed

The reversed King of Pentacles often comes up when there are financial problems due to past issues or a lack of interest. Figure out where you might be slacking a little bit due to burnout.

Pay attention to how you handle your money, Capricorn, because being tired can lead to overspending. Being aware helps you to get things back on track.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Cups

You are out and about when someone decides to treat you to a small act of kindness. That small token of humanity brightens your day and fills your heart with hope.

October 7 becomes a moment when you realize the world is not as bad as it sometimes feels. Your card, the Page of Cups, encourages you to pay it forward and pass on the good cheer.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Nine of Swords, reversed

The reversed Nine of Swords is a sign you're thinking practically on Wednesday. On October 7, it's very important that you speak from the heart.

You have to be a little direct sometimes, Pisces. You don't want to mince words or waste time. That only causes confusion. For now, saying exactly what you mean is best.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.