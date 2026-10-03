The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For October 5 - 11 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

With the Ace of Swords appearing for the weekly tarot horoscope, the week of October 5 - 11, 2026 promises clarity and breakthroughs. This card's energy is aligned with the 10/10 Portal and the New Moon in Libra, which doesn't just happen this week. Both events occur on the same day.

On Saturday, the New Moon in Libra rises during Angel Number Day 10/10. While the number 10 symbolizes manifestation energy and game-changing breakthroughs, the New Moon represents new beginnings. Being in Libra energy, especially since the Ace of Swords tarot card is also air sign energy, you can expect new relationships or partnerships and newfound balance or reassurance. This week will bring a significant breakthrough, turning turbulence into tranquility and perfect alignment.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for October 5 to 11, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: Two of Cups

Things are finally coming together for you, Aries. The Two of Cups is all about celebrating unions. Or in your case, reunions.

Thanks to the waning crescent moon in Leo on Monday and Tuesday, you start the week knowing that your hope or belief is not misplaced. Though you normally go for what you want, you didn't go for this the first time around.

By the middle of the week, the universe presents it to you once again. That's how you knew it's not only available to you, but aligned with your path.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Pentacles

Without question or hesitation, you trust the process. The Nine of Pentacles shows that you are going to be rewarded handsomely for that this week, Taurus.

Wednesday's waning crescent moon passes through both Leo and Virgo. This energy feels like you landed on something rare and truly meant to be.

And you have. This week, you uncover a blessing that is both golden and rooted, so you can build a future on it.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: Justice

You love a good energy-for-energy reading, Gemini, and the Justice card is here to deliver just that. The energy you put out is finally coming back to you tenfold.

Though Monday and Tuesday's waning crescent moon in Leo brings you an unforgettable encounter, your confirmation of finding a kindred spirit doesn't come until Thursday.

When the waning crescent moon is in Virgo, you will no longer question if this is right for you. You'll receive confirmation that it is.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: Page of Cups

The Page of Cups is calling you out. You asked for divine signs and messages, but once they came, you didn't follow them. The universe isn't too fond of that, but you'll get another chance to pay better attention and implement necessary changes this week.

That day comes as a result of the New Moon in Libra on Angel Number Day 10/10, or October 10. Another divinely guided message comes as a special delivery for you, Cancer.

The energy from Sunday's waxing crescent moon in both Libra and Scorpio gives you the green light with fair warning: Whatever you choose to do, do it wisely, as you will be held accountable for your decision later.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: Four of Swords

Whatever you were once bothered by has since settled down. The Four of Swords shows that you can relax now, because your mind is at ease.

At the beginning of the week, when the waning crescent moon is in your sign, you ask for the truth and receive it. Good or bad, it doesn't matter, as long as it's real.

This information gives you a lot of comfort, especially during Thursday's waning crescent moon in Virgo. After all, you don't fear the truth, Leo. In fact, you demand it, because what you will not tolerate is dishonesty.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for Virgo: Three of Swords

You've made some great changes, Virgo. Though you are immensely proud of yourself, the Three of Swords means that someone else is disappointed by your growth. It's because you grew past them.

When the lunar energy blends with your energy at the beginning of the week, you receive divinely guided reassurance that your strength inspires the right people. You are openly thanked for this over the weekend, which makes you more aware of your personal power and purpose during the Breakthrough Portal on Angel Number Day 10/10.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: Death

Libra, as indecisive as you are, when you finally do make a decision, you make it count. That is what this Death card is representing this week.

Recently, you have taken steps that changed the game. You shifted people's perception of you and elevated your path to peace. With the New Moon shining in your sign during a powerful 10/10 Portal, you are destined for the light this week.

You are destined to be upgraded to a higher level of promise. What matters most to you at this point is knowing that you earned this.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Wands

You are about to discover what is best aligned with your destiny and what isn't, Scorpio. The King of Wands warns that this week, the universe is bringing something your way. Quick, fast, and in a hurry.

Even better, it is perfectly aimed for you, giving that meant-to-be energy. You can handle it, right?

After doing some personal inventory, you recognize an unresolved situation that has made you question its purpose and timeframe in your life. Saturday's New Moon in Libra gives you the answer. This helps you move accordingly.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Devil

According to the Devil card, the longer you wait to start cooking, the hotter it gets in the kitchen. You already know what you need to do, Sagittarius. It is a matter of when you will do it.

Monday's lunar energy (the waning crescent moon in Leo) is responsible for the heat of a spotlight and the pressure of a time clock. Saturday's New Moon during the 10/10 Portal shows you that there was a reason for all of it.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Eight of Wands

Last week, the Eight of Cups appeared for your tarot reading, revealing that you were over a situation and ready to move on to something with more promise. This week, with the Eight of Wands, you are immediately aligned with the newness you requested. Congratulations, Capricorn!

Though you feel the extra push to explore something worthwhile during Wednesday's waning crescent in Leo and Virgo, Saturday is when you are ready to start something new and real. The New Moon in your fellow cardinal sign, Libra, reveals a promising situation that will not let you down.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Queen of Pentacles

Having the Queen of Pentacles show up for your weekly tarot horoscope means you are going to have a very successful week, Aquarius. Congrats!

This well-earned success is a result of you completing a cycle, so it is fair to call it a level up. According to the combined energy of the 10/10 Breakthrough Portal and the New Moon in Libra, the progression you've been looking for arrives by the weekend.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Pisces: Strength

Like the lyric from Doja Cat's song Agora Hills, the universe wants to show you off this week, Pisces. The Strength card is pretty straightforward. It is time for you to show your strength through influence and compassion.

During the Illumination Portal of Angel Number Day 10/11 on Sunday as the waxing crescent moon floats from Libra to Scorpio energy, showing off your gifts reveals how valuable you are. This both solidifies your position and earns you a notable title to go with it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.