Luck Is Everywhere For 3 Zodiac Signs All Week From Now Until October 11

Three zodiac signs find luck everywhere they go between now and 11, 2026. An almost delusional mindset attracts luck your way this week.

In the days ahead, let yourself truly believe you can achieve and experience anything. The New Moon in Libra rises on October 10, bringing about a powerful new beginning in your life. Sit with what you want that to be before taking action. This New Moon is the starting point, but make space for the universe to work its magic too.

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1. Sagittarius

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You have to start trusting yourself, Sagittarius. You are meant to experience beautiful and incredible adventures in this lifetime. But you aren’t going to do that if you keep doubting yourself. This week, everywhere you look, you see proof of just how capable you are. This gives you the confidence boost you need to achieve all your dreams. Suddenly, you see just how lucky you are.

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You're done letting your past define you. Now, you're paying attention to how much has gone in your favor. This week, you finally get to see yourself for who you really are. You are moving into an incredible period of blinding self-trust, and this helps you take the right kind of risks. Listen to the universe and know this is the time to take action.

2. Aquarius

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Let yourself get a little carried away this week. You deserve to dream. Letting your soul answer the call. Don’t be so rigid that you can’t change your mind or your plans. Embrace your spontaneous side to get the most out of the Libra New Moon on October 10. This Moon brings in luck and also helps you genuinely enjoy your life.

There's no need to rush ahead. This week brings an opportunity to slow down the pace. You don’t have to sacrifice your purpose for a life that lets you breathe, but you must be open to where you’re guided. Luck is attracted to appreciation.

3. Libra

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A wish is something you make before you begin to manifest it, Libra. Tap into everything you want. Don't be too shy to speak it into existence. The astrological energy this week inspires you to reconnect with things you liked as a kid so you can manifest in incredible ways.

It’s not childlike or naive to wish for what you want. By leaning into this part of yourself and speaking your wishes aloud, you change the energy you attract. This is what brings luck your way and helps you feel like you can make any wish a reality.

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Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert, and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.