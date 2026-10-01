3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Success All Week From Now Through October 11

Three specific zodiac signs are attracting wealth and success this week. From October 5 to 11, 2026, pay close attention to what is happening around you. This is not just about the change in seasons, but about the quiet way the universe is finally bringing everything together.

The Moon and Jupiter unite in Leo on October 6, boosting your confidence so you can seize the opportunities meant for you. How you feel about yourself matters when it comes to the financial decisions you make, especially around the Libra New Moon on October 10. You might see a new job or investment opportunity come in. This is good news, but with the ongoing Venus retrograde and upcoming Mercury retrograde, look over any contracts carefully before committing.

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1. Virgo

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It's time for a new financial beginning, Virgo. Fortunately, the New Moon in Libra is here to help on October 10. Be sure you’re thinking bigger than you’ve previously settled for. Libra energy is expansive, so don’t be so stuck to a particular plan that you miss an opportunity for greater wealth.

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The New Moon is a great time to initiate new beginnings; however, you should wait until the middle of November to actually act on them. If something can’t wait until then, trust that it’s all part of the process. Still, it’s better to use this New Moon to start a new budget and go over finances. Apply for jobs or investigate new investments. Then spend the next few weeks fine-tuning your plans and holding space for new offers.

2. Cancer

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You have every reason to be confident, Cancer. As the Moon and Jupiter align in Leo on October 6, trust in who you are and what you bring to the table. While this energy boosts your financial wealth and sense of abundance, it also reminds you of what you actually deserve from life.

You can find abundance in the simplest moments and situations. This is a gift, but don't be afraid to ask for more. You can have a quiet, simple life but still be financially wealthy. One does not exclude the other. To achieve that, you must know what you are worth. Feel into this newfound sense of confidence and set the world on fire with your ability to manifest everything you wish.

3. Taurus

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You will have money for everything that you need, Taurus, including a special project or event in the coming weeks. Perhaps you want to purchase a home or remodel your current space. Maybe you want to relocate and move in with the love of your life. While you’ve been doing everything you can to make it possible, this week, the universe finally steps in to help.

On October 7, Mars in Leo aligns with retrograde Uranus in Gemini, helping you seize an unexpected offer of wealth. This will help you with your special project or the move you’ve been looking to make. However, you must be willing to take action. Don’t let yourself delay or overthink the process. What comes up now is part of making this new chapter of your life an incredible success.

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Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.