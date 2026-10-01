Something Very Lucky Happens For Your Zodiac Sign On One Specific Day This Week Between Now & October 11

Something very good is happening on your zodiac sign's luckiest day this week, from October 5 to 11, 2026. This week reminds you that surprises exist, not just around every corner, but wherever you’re willing to look.

The Moon unites with Jupiter in Leo on October 6, giving you confidence in the journey ahead. This transit helps you trust the universe and believe you can truly achieve everything you desire. As the New Moon rises in Libra on October 10, you can take this optimistic energy and infuse it into a new beginning. Release any people-pleasing qualities and stop living for others. Step into your own power and let this life be just as precious as you are.

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Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Tuesday, October 6

Tap into your potential, Aries. Your confidence is growing this week as the Moon and Jupiter unite in Leo on October 6. While this brings a sense of contentment and joy, it also gives you creative ideas that can help you get ahead. You may find inspiration in unexpected places.

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Rather than needing quiet time to reflect on your ideas, you’re actually craving the company of people who can serve as your muse. The ideas you come up with during this time help boost your career and financial standing.

Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Saturday, October 10

It’s time for a new life, Taurus, or at the very least one that actually aligns with who you are and what you need. On October 10, the New Moon in Libra rises, giving you a fresh start. This energy reminds you that your life should be built on what you need and what’s most important to you.

Instead of collecting jobs or money, be sure that whatever you create truly supports your best self. The Libra New Moon helps you honor your needs in a new way and finally feel like you're on track to choose what is meant for you.

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Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Wednesday, October 7

You have to take a stand, Gemini. On October 7, Mars in Leo aligns with retrograde Uranus in Gemini, helping you make moves towards what you hope to achieve. Uranus reminds you that you are meant to keep growing. Don't settle for what you have or where you are simply because it’s comfortable.

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As an air sign, you not only crave movement but you need it as well. This energy inevitably brings changes to your life, so you must remain open, especially as Mars inspires you to act spontaneously and boldly. An opportunity will present itself in the days ahead, but you must be the one to take it.

Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Sunday, October 11

You hold all the cards, Cancer. This is an interesting week for you romantically, as suddenly it feels like you’re in control. Still, you must choose wisely. On October 11, retrograde Venus in Scorpio squares Mars in Leo, bringing the return of someone or something into your life.

Venus retrograde in Scorpio is stirring up themes of romance and creativity. An ex may come back into your life, realizing only now how amazing you are. Or perhaps you finally hear back about a job position you long forgot about. You are in control here, so be sure any choice you make honors what you truly deserve.

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Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Tuesday, October 6

You deserve this, Leo. On October 6, the Moon and Jupiter align in your sign, boosting your confidence and optimism. But you have to trust in this dramatic shift of energy.

You’ve been steadily working on your goals, but you haven’t necessarily felt like the universe was doing its part. This may make you more skeptical than usual, which is why it’s so important you remember you deserve this. This energy inspires you to see a way through a situation you previously couldn’t. With divine insight and confirmation from the universe, you’ll finally feel like luck is on your side.

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Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Wednesday, October 7

Listen to your soul, Virgo. The inspiration you need in your career won’t be found in more training or network meetings. Instead, you must tap into your intuition and connection to the universe.

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You are on the threshold of major change. When Mars in Leo aligns with retrograde Uranus in Gemini on October 7, you finally receive what you need. Listen to your ideas, even if they seem outlandish. You must be willing to do something different if you truly want to accomplish all that you’re capable of.

Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Saturday, October 10

Take every opportunity you can to create a better life, Libra. On October 10, the New Moon rises in your sign. We're in the middle of your season, so this is a beautiful time to reflect on what you want the year ahead to represent for you. Make sure it’s different than in the past.

Implement all you’ve learned thus far and allow yourself to set course for the kind of life you’ve always dreamed of. Set your intentions with this New Moon. Focus on what you want to call in for the year, and also be conscious of the energy you’re putting out into the universe.

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Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Tuesday, October 6

You have always deserved immense success, Scorpio. On October 6, the Moon and Jupiter align in Leo, bringing an incredible moment of luck and success into your career. While this will undoubtedly bring new opportunities and clarity about the direction you want to take your life, it will also affect how confident you feel in your own pursuits.

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This energy brings a boost of optimism to your professional ambition and allows you to feel like you are exactly where you are meant to be. Don’t be afraid to say yes to a new offer this week or finally make a choice that's in your best interest.

Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Wednesday, October 7

Take time to figure out what you actually love, Sagittarius. You're going through an immense period of reflection in your romantic life. On October 7, Mars in Leo aligns with retrograde Uranus in Gemini, bringing about a shocking twist of fate.

You often need to find a balance between wanting to experience everything and building the roots that give your life meaning. This can affect the work you do and the relationships you commit to. But the energy this week is about you finally figuring out what you need to love your life. It may even come with your forever love.

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Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Saturday, October 10

Choose the path of your dreams, Capricorn. On October 10, the Libra New Moon rises in your house of career, signifying a new path or position opening up. This is incredible energy for you to work with, but you must not let anything get in your way.

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This New Moon is opposing a stellium of planets in Aries, which affects your home life. While you can love people and be there for them, you shouldn't let anyone else dictate the choices you make or how you show up for your dreams. This path is yours, and it’s meant for you.

Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Sunday, October 11

You can have it all, Aquarius. But that doesn’t mean everything will remain as is or that your life will look how you expect. This is why it is so important to be flexible. This week, stay open to where you’re directed and what comes in, especially when it comes to your professional and romantic fates.

On October 11, retrograde Venus in Scorpio squares Mars in Leo, creating a space of change. Yet, it also requires an important choice. Be sure that whatever you choose, you’re doing so with the knowledge that you can have it all.

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Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Tuesday, October 6

You’ve always been enough, dear Pisces. The Moon and Jupiter unite in Leo on October 6, reminding you that you do not need to prove your worth. Most of your life you’ve either felt like you’re too much or not enough, often simultaneously. But once you stop comparing yourself to others, you realize you are enough already.

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This week, just let yourself be who you are. This draws new energy into your life that brings about a new job or an invitation for a night that you’ll never forget.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.