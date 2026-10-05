Why 5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week From October 5 - 11

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes from October 5 to 11, 2026. This is a week of healing and release.

Venus retrograde brings to light challenging moments from the past, so we can learn from our experiences and mistakes. Practice patience and empathy. The New Moon in Libra on October 10, ushers in a new beginning, teaching us the value of self-love while also showing others compassion.

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1. Leo

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New opportunities are on the way, Leo. The New Moon in Libra opens doors and shows you how your connections make it easier for you to elevate. With Jupiter in your sign, you are feeling confident and understanding.

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Be the leader within your friend circles. At work, set a good example and don’t get caught up in petty conflicts. Prioritize harmony with family and listen to friends. Be more solution-oriented if there is drama. Venus retrograde shows you how to preserve the friendships that matter the most, so spend time with the people you cherish.

2. Libra

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With the New Moon in your sign, you're reflecting on what you want to achieve in your love life and career. If you're in a relationship, do something exciting with your partner this week. If you're single, expect to have some fun with friends. You could meet a potential love interest, but with Venus currently retrograde, it might not last.

Now that Mars is in Leo, you are a lot more ambitious and focused on gaining accolades. Try to be patient with your work and goals, Libra. This is not a period for comparison or self-doubt. Focus on self-empowerment and developing a more optimistic mindset.

3. Aquarius

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What a lovely energy, Aquarius! This Libra New Moon is ushering in new beginnings related to your work. All eyes are on you, and you can easily charm people and win them over. The Libra lunation also makes it easier to travel, as you're more curious about the world around you.

If you are competing with others, the tides begin to shift, and you win more people on your side. Be diplomatic with your competition and definitely don’t cheat. Ask for help from the people you trust if you need it. This is a period for patience since Scorpio tends to bring hidden motives to light.

4. Aries

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This week, the Moon is making an opposition to your sign, asking you to be more mature and less selfish. This is not the time to take on the role of the warrior, Aries. Instead, become the diplomat. It may be a challenging hat to wear, but you will see how kindness allows you to develop meaningful connections with others.

Libra season and this New Moon are teaching you to value the relationships you have. Show people that you can be a compassionate and understanding leader. With Saturn already in your sign, being understanding and kind makes you more approachable. Try to see the people around you as equals. Be less ego-driven and more vulnerable.

5. Gemini

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It's time to break up with old romantic stories that have clouded your judgment, Gemini. Although it might seem sad at first, Venus transits, like the Libra New Moon, have a transformative quality to them. This lunation allows you to emerge with more power.

Opening your heart is easy this week, as you continue to strengthen your bonds with those who mean the world to you. Avoid gossiping and stay away from drama. Nourish your artistic side and be comfortable with your self-expression. During this Venus retrograde, make an effort to forgive people from the past to close out old stories.

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A.T Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.