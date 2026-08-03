The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For August 3 - 9 Is Here With A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

The weekly tarot horoscope for August 3 - 9, 2026 is here with a reading for each zodiac sign. This week's collective card is Justice, which is basically like life asking you to be completely honest with yourself rather than hoping for the best.

After Venus moves into Libra on August 6, you may notice yourself double-checking your decisions before committing yourself to them. Mercury also moves into Leo on August 9, when you can expect everyone to start being a lot more direct. By the end of the week, you'll feel a lot more comfortable saying exactly what you mean.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for August 3 - 9, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: The Chariot

You have been juggling a lot lately, Aries. The Chariot says it is time to point all that energy in one direction instead of spreading yourself so thin. Venus moving into Libra on August 6 makes partnerships a big priority, so it's not wise to just charge ahead alone this week.

Pick one goal and give it your full attention for the next seven days. Ask a partner or coworker what they need before you assume you already know. Slowing down enough to listen will actually get you to the finish line faster.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: The Empress

The Empress is a sign that you have a little energy boost to look forward to this week, especially around money and self-worth. Treat yourself the way you would treat someone you love, Taurus.

Spend a little time this week on something that makes your life feel richer, whether that is a good meal or a slow morning. You do not need to earn rest before you allow yourself to enjoy it.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: The Magician

You have the tools you need to succeed already, Gemini. This week is about using them instead of overthinking.

Say yes to the conversation you have been avoiding. Send the email or make the call you keep putting off. You'll start feeling more confident once you actually start talking instead of rehearsing things over and over again in your head.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: Six of Cups

Leo season is in full swing. All that outward energy can feel like a lot for you, Cancer. The Six of Cups points you back toward comfort and familiar people.

Give yourself permission to stay in this week instead of forcing yourself to be everywhere. Comfort is exactly what you need to recharge.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: The Sun

Mercury joins the Sun in your sign on August 9, so by the end of the week you will feel unstoppable when it comes to speaking your mind. You're entering an era of high visibility, according to The Sun.

Say what you actually want out loud instead of hinting at it. People are more receptive to you right now than you think, Leo. Use it to your advantage!

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Pentacles

According to the Eight of Pentacles, you are even more focused and detail-oriented than usual this week. Small improvements you make this week add up fast, even if progress feels slow day to day.

Quality matters more than speed this week, Virgo. Trust that the effort you put in now pays off later, even if it feels like no one is watching yet.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: Two of Cups

The Two of Cups is a good sign that this is one of the best weeks of the year for your relationships. Whatever felt slightly off balance in a partnership should finally start smoothing out.

This week, reach out to someone you want to get closer to, Libra. And be direct about it! Let yourself enjoy being liked without overanalyzing it.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: The Hermit

There's a lot going on this week, Scorpio. The Hermit tells me you may feel the urge to step back rather than putting on any kind of performance for anyone. Trust that instinct.

Give yourself a night or two alone this week to think without interruptions. You'll process things better that way. Whatever answer you are looking for is more likely to show up once you stop chasing it so hard.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Knight of Wands

Since the Fire energy is so strong this week, you are feeling a little restless, but in a good way. Say yes to something that scares you a little, Sagittarius.

Just make sure you actually finish what you start before you jump to the next thing. Your enthusiasm is real, so give it a solid foundation.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Pentacles

You are in a steady, take-charge kind of mood this week. This is a good week to really take the lead on something that's been taking up some of your mental space.

Step forward and claim credit for the work you have already done, Capricorn. You do not need to wait for permission to lead!

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: The Star

The Star brings you a sense of relief. Hope feels more realistic now, Aquarius. Not just wishful thinking.

You don't need the whole plan figured out yet. Just follow what genuinely excites you. The rest will catch up.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Pisces: Queen of Cups

Your emotional radar is especially sharp this week, Pisces. You're extra easy to talk to this week. That gift is worth using instead of hiding from it.

Check in on someone who has been on your mind. You will know the right thing to say without overthinking it. Just make sure you save some of that same care for yourself before the week is over.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.