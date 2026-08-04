Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Wednesday, August 5: The Last Quarter Moon Rises Today

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for August 5, 2026. The Last Quarter Moon rises in Taurus on Wednesday, prompting you to reflect on what you need to release to honor what you deserve.

You may be comfortable in your relationship, but that doesn’t mean it’s where you are meant to be. Don’t be so afraid of leaving what is known that you never get to experience all that is possible. Spend time connecting with your inner self, and reflect on your self-worth. Hold space for your fears, but don’t let them stop you from finding the love that is meant for you.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, August 5, 2026:

Aries

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You have to determine what you are worth, Aries. You are in an immense phase of growth right now. When the Last Quarter Moon rises on Wednesday, take a moment to reflect on all of your romantic choices.

Rather than seeing everything definitively, try to hold space for the questions. Just because you’ve gotten quite comfortable with someone doesn’t mean you are meant to be with them forever. Be willing to challenge the choices you’ve made so you can evolve into your most deserving self.

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Taurus

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You hold all the cards, Taurus. You are still letting the dust settle in this new chapter of your life. With Uranus now firmly out of your zodiac sign, you are on the other side of the transformation you were meant to go through. But that doesn’t mean there isn't more in store.

On August 5, be sure the person you’re with sees you for who you’ve become and not the old, outdated version of yourself. You deserve to be loved in a way that aligns with your growth. Yet, the decision will always be yours to make.

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Gemini

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You’re not losing anything, Gemini. Instead, you are gaining greater confidence and inner stability. The Taurus Moon invites you to let go of the fears and old beliefs that have become problematic in your relationships.

You don’t need to continue acting the same way or holding the same thoughts about romance. On Wednesday, release the parts of yourself that you no longer need. That way, love can feel truly different.

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Cancer

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Forever isn’t a guarantee, Cancer. Rather than worrying about whether your relationship will last forever, you need to start thinking about whether it should.

Promises are romantic, but that doesn’t mean they are always realistic. On Wednesday, instead of getting hung up on what you or someone else has promised in the past, start looking at this relationship with a fresh perspective. You may soon see someone new come into your life who will challenge your past promises.

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Leo

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You don’t need a love that merely looks good, Leo. You have learned the hard way that no matter how perfect your relationship or life looks from the outside, it still might not be meant for you. Your needs are unique to you, which means only you know what will fulfill them.

On August 5, continue to challenge that inner narrative that cares what other people think or if your romantic life is social media-ready. All that actually matters is how you feel. How your relationship looks is far less important.

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Virgo

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Suddenly, the future doesn’t seem so scary, Virgo. This may catch you by surprise on Wednesday. But it’s all part of a new wave of energy that will help you find exactly what you've always needed, even if it looks different than you expected.

Embrace this new energy, and let yourself trust in these feelings. You are meant to move ahead and take a chance on your feelings. The best kind of love is the one that surprises you, so let it.

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Libra

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You deserve to be an equal in your relationship, Libra. This means there is a reciprocal and balanced flow of energy, and that you feel like you have a voice.

Inner wounds cause you to attract relationships in which the power dynamic is tilted toward your partner. However, that’s not the basis of a healthy long-term love. On August 5, you have a chance to grow beyond your wounds and into what you actually deserve.

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Scorpio

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Know your worth, Scorpio. You don’t actually have to do anything on Wednesday. You don’t have to take action or make any decisions. Instead, this day is about resting in your worthiness.

Reflect on how you deserve to be treated and loved. Then, just observe everything and everyone else around you. The truth will come out, but you also need to let it.

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Sagittarius

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Your old patterns aren’t going to lead to new love, Sagittarius. Take some time on Wednesday and consider what you need to change in your life. The love you want needs room to grow, and right now you may not have it.

Instead of trying to fit love into the spaces that are comfortable, you must be willing to change your life to make room for it. Your patterns, while valid, aren’t actually going to help you improve your romantic life. Only new decisions will.

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Capricorn

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Love always feels like a risk, Capricorn. On Wednesday, try not to see love as a power play that you have to stay on top of. You often have a hard time trusting in relationships. It's not that you don’t want to, but that you often feel weak in situations where an intense love is present.

However, true love will always feel like a risk. You have to trust and be willing to take a chance. Trying to maintain control will only ever end with you by yourself.

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Aquarius

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There is no threat to the life you’ve built, Aquarius. You had to dig yourself out of the wounds of the past. In the process, you fought tooth and nail to build your own sense of stability and safety. But now you’re seeing love as a threat to this life, when it isn't.

You aren’t going to slip back into the past or lose what you’ve created. Yet, you do need to let go of this fear if you want to keep growing.

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Pisces

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Love will never arrive conveniently, Pisces. It won’t come when you decide you're ready, nor will it play by the rules you’re comfortable with. But you already know this, and it’s something that you’ve spent time healing.

You have to let yourself discover a new kind of balance when love enters your life. On August 5, surrender to what is instead of being afraid of what could happen. Stop worrying and know that is how you reach your fate.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.