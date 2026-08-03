Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From Now Through August 9

The weekly Chinese horoscope is here for each animal sign in astrology from August 3 - 9, 2026. This is the week when you remove the things that you know can't go with you into the rest of the year. You're clearing away certain aspects of your life and time that worked nicely, but now you've outgrown them.

The August 2026 monthly Chinese horoscope is here for every animal sign. This is the month things start to happen. You go from laying the foundation to actually doing what you wanted to do.

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If you use your time wisely in August, you can accomplish some really incredible things. The first day is an Establish day, in the Fire Goat sign. This is when you want to do what you need to do, and do it on your own. You're establishing your independence! When you do, Sunday makes more sense because it's a Remove Day. You're cleaning house and decluttering. Those pictures on the wall that need to be swapped out or the notes you've had on your phone for too long. It's time for them to go.

At the start of Fall in the Chinese calendar, the energy shifts on the 7th. You experience a desire to do the things that need to be done now that you've cleared the energy. The Fire Monkey pillar energy begins. Each Chinese sign is making room for bigger and better things.

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Rat

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Rat, the week starts off with you questioning whether or not the dreams you have in mind are realistic for this time of your life. Instead of talking yourself out of what you truly desire, you look for a practical step that you can take. Don't give up on something just because you're afraid. In fact, ask a friend who really wants to see you succeed if they can hold you accountable.

They may offer to cooperate and give you some guidance along the way. Thursday and Friday are really important days for you. You may receive news on the 6th that points you in a good direction. While the energy will change on the 7th, taking action will help you to navigate the changes and act strong.

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Ox

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Even though you stay busy, your workload feels a little bit more manageable than it did in July. You have much more time and room in your life to think. You'll focus mostly on your personal life; schedule changes could test your patience, but it tells you where you have taken on way too much.

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Protect a few hours for yourself this week. Don't let yourself fill every single available timeslot. By Friday you will have a much clearer idea of what you want to do next week. Your next chapter begins on Sunday, so make time for it.

Tiger

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You are so ready for a major change in your life. You have been burning the candle at both ends and, quite frankly, feel a little burned out. A relationship situation has felt restrictive. At the start of the week, you decide to make different choices. On Tuesday, you notice how you have adjusted yourself in your life to keep someone else happy.

Realizing that makes it easier for you to pick yourself a little bit more. Saturday can bring a decisive moment and a partnership. You have a difficult conversation and see how it's important to stand up for yourself. You stop trying to keep things that limit you and make more time for yourself and your schedule. These changes help life to feel more exciting, and your optimism grows.

Rabbit

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Your responsibilities seem to grow this week. You have to learn to navigate changes between work and home. But the good news is that all of it forces you to be more selective about how you use your time and with whom. Pressure is not necessarily a negative, because it teaches you to focus.

You learn to identify which things you do are useful and which activities need more work. A project you've been working on these refinements. But it gives you the chance to show your independence. Be flexible and your career this week. On Sunday, you will take an idea and turn it into something valuable.

Dragon

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You make a new friend this week, and a casual conversation leads to a very promising friendship. You are learning to be much more social than you were in July. You discover how much you love to exchange ideas with new people. You allow others to give you input and see where they can contribute.

Someone you meet, this may be for dating or work, becomes a strong connection. Their resources and skills are beautiful compliments to your own. You experience financial growth through collaborative projects. You learned not to have to do everything by yourself. Instead of doing a particular project on your own, you may hire a professional to help. A relationship, likely romantic, could become more valuable for you this week.

Snake

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Snake, timing seems to work in your favor because you're in the right place at the right time. A change of plans places you around someone that you were meant to meet. Think of this as a faded situation. There will be signs. You stay open to various invitations and offers to go out to dinner or to socialize. Spontaneous conversations drop details that you need to know, especially when you're in environments that you have not been in before.

This is a promising week for your love life, but don't expect loud and sudden events to show you. Someone is meant for you. Their entry into your life may be quiet and not as obvious. If you're already in a relationship, and experience allows, you and your partner can see each other differently, but for the better.

3 Horse

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You reach an important milestone over the weekend and realize that several parts of your life that were really difficult are finally behind you. This is a week of healing. You take many mental notes and feel more motivated than you have in the past. You're learning to finish what you start instead of adding things on that complicate your schedule.

A personal goal is moving much more smoothly after the seventh. You use this week to correct mistakes. You are eager to get organized and use your time effectively. If you struggle to focus, you tune in and understand the process better

Goat

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This first full week of August feels like a repeat of July, but on Friday, the energy change helps you to move beyond old routines and make new ones. You get an opportunity to do something that you have never done before with a person who encourages you to grow.

You get introduced to an individual who is not in your typical circle of friends. You find the interaction compelling. What feels uncomfortable for you on Wednesday reveals an interest you didn't know you had. You realize that you have a talent that you never knew about. This is a great week for you to try new things and be a little bit more on the experimental side.

Monkey

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Monkey, you are very visible this week because when the month's energy enters your sign, in fire, you feel very motivated and driven to get much done. People pay closer attention to your ideas, and you come across as an extremely dynamic, hard-working individual. Your personality and character shine through. Pay close attention to requests made of you. Don't agree to something and then drop the ball.

Your energy can easily get scattered this week. You have to narrow things down and ultimately know what your priorities are. Be careful too overpromising and underdelivering. Your success leads you to recognition. This week could be unnecessarily hectic, but focus will keep it successful.

Rooster

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Rooster, this is the week we're updating your appearance; it seems like the perfect use of your free time. You can do research online and look up trends that fit with your overall needs and personality. Your mind feels especially clear at the start of the week. Monday is a good day for you to organize your schedule.

You identify strengths and decide which skills need improvement. This could be a great week for you to sign up for an online class to do that. You are enjoying a healthy dose of competition at your job. Someone, likely a horse, motivates you to work harder. You see improvements and stop comparing yourself to others. You get a confidence boost on Friday before an important meeting or social event. The outcome is incredibly promising for your career and the future.

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Dog

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Your friendships prove to be a backbone for you all week long. You go through a struggle that takes much more time and energy than you would like it to. But friendships help you to pull through. On Tuesday, August 4, a solution that was overlooked now makes sense. Support that you receive from friendships is a blessing. You don't let anything diminish your contributions; they complement them.

You are working quietly in many ways, and you prefer to be independent. You are not likely to receive much feedback from others unless you ask for it. Focus on building something that you want for yourself. This is a great week to start a little side gig or business.

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Pig

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You are a social, but sensitive animal sign. This is the week where you learn to protect your peace. You set a clear boundary at the start of the week. A relationship that is slightly demanding may require more of your time, but you will not have the energy, and you will want to give yourself space. On Wednesday, August 5, you recognize where problems are and put a stop to them before they happen. You are learning to be more communicative.

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When it comes to saying what you need, you do so without any problem. People take your words seriously. You learn to establish a very healthy pattern before resentment has a chance to sit in. You find this to be an extremely productive week and one that gives you the ability to reset your mind this month.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.