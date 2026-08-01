The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, August 2 Has A Reading For Each Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for Sunday, August 2, 2026. The Sun is in Leo, and Moon is in Pisces entering Aries. Today's collective card reading for everyone is the King of Pentacles, reversed.

The King in tarot represents leadership and a person who is a subject matter expert in a particular area of life. Pentacles is about money, but when this card is reversed, avoid gambling or buying things that you know you don't really need. The Sun in Leo is a reminder to keep ego in check, and once the Moon is in Aries, make decisions out of love, not anger. Now, let's find out what else is in store for you on Sunday.

Your daily tarot horoscope for Sunday, August 2, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Swords, reversed

Whew, Aries, you are set for a very busy day! Once the Moon moves into your sign on Sunday, you'll feel like you have to work twice as hard to get things done.

Your tarot card is reflecting a period where your mind and motivation are not aligned. A part of you won't want to do anything at all! You don't need all the tools and gadgets; take a break. Let your body rest up and then go!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: The Hanged Man, reversed

You don't realize it right now, but you're wasting so much time and resources because you think someone else will change.

The Hanged Man, reversed tarot card, is a solid reminder that you can wait forever for someone to do the right thing, and it never happens. Put a deadline on it this Sunday. Once it passes, go live your life for yourself.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: The Emperor, reversed

You're learning, Gemini. You have the right spirit on Sunday. Rather than trying to make people be what they aren't, you are embracing individuality and not pushing your ideas on anyone but yourself.

This is the best decision you could make when the Moon enters Aries. Aries Moon energy in your sector of friendship creates hostility and debate if handled improperly. But you are the Emperor, reversed today.

You see that being overly assertive helps no one. Today, your leadership style is live and let live.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Six of Wands

Smile, Cancer. You are on the radar of many people who think you're pretty awesome. Today, you get a compliment from someone who really loves your style.

The Six of Wands tarot card highlights your visibility. Typically, this card comes up when you receive recognition for a job well done in an area where you shine. The best way to accept gratitude isn't to shrug it off. Say thanks!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Nine of Swords

Try not to let certain things get under your skin, Leo, especially when you find them to be slightly more upsetting than you would like. Sunday can be the day you decide whether to worry about the future.

Control what you can and what you can't; release to the powers that be. You can find hope in knowing that the universe is always watching and keeping you protected from harm's way. It may not feel that way at first, but many times you've seen it in action.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Six of Cups, reversed

You love everything to be as perfect as it can be. You are meticulous, and you want things to be just right. On Sunday, where you've fallen short bothers you. You want to change it, and you can feel frustrated when you cannot.

There are few things more disturbing to think about than a past you are unhappy about. On Sunday, your tarot card reminds you to let it go. The Six of Cups, reversed, says that you shouldn't think about it any further. Aim to only focus on the future.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Ten of Swords, reversed

So long, sad times; your problems are behind you. Libra, on Sunday, your tarot card, the Ten of Swords, is reversed, and it is about healing.

You are not going to be thinking about an old relationship or friend who broke your heart. Their betrayal doesn't affect you like it did in the past. Instead, you are done with the drama. You're focused on better things. Upward and onward!

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Pentacles

Take a moment to truly reflect on all the good work you've accomplished up to this point in your journey. Yes, Scorpio, the finish line matters. The final product will be perfect, but it's also good to stop and pay attention to how you got there.

You can learn a lot from your day-to-day involvement. Don't miss out on the gifts reflection can bring.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Swords

You are making a lot of decisions lately, but there is one on Sunday that makes you feel a bit overwhelmed. A tough decision requires a lot more energy, and when you have to think about it, that can take a lot out of you.

Right now, the Two of Swords symbolizes the back-and-forth thinking that often happens during this period. It's a necessary part of the journey.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Hermit, reversed

It's time to break out of your shell, Capricorn. You're so focused on work and the grind that you often forget socializing is part of being successful, too.

On Sunday, go out and mingle. Get back into your friendship circle to catch up and talk about what you've been doing. A little bit of small talk can do you a world of good.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Pentacles, reversed

You have heard so many times that without a plan, you're basically setting yourself up to fail. On Sunday, you take that advice to heart and decide that it's time to do something about it.

Today you put together your strategy. You don't want to waste any more precious time on mistakes. It's such a good feeling for you to know what you're going to do next. Great job, Aquarius.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Pentacles

You really want to feel like you have your life in order, especially financially. You know that it takes time to build, and you're ready to work as hard as you can to reach your dreams.

On Sunday, you're in this beautiful position to put certain things in order. The Four of Pentacles reminds you to avoid small mindset pitfalls, Pisces, like fear or a scarcity mindset. There's plenty for you and for everyone else. Everyone can win!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.