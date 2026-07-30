Your Horoscope Is Here For Friday, July 31: The Pisces Moon Brings Much-Needed Relief

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for July 31, 2026. The Moon enters Pisces on Friday, bringing a much-needed sense of relief.

The last week of July was heavy. Between Saturn retrograde, a Sun-Pluto opposition, and a very revealing Full Moon, we're all ready for a break. A Third Quarter Moon represents release, and in Pisces, this is the time to let go of what no longer serves you. Release the baggage you've been dragging around and let yourself rest. You deserve it.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, July 31, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Slow down, Aries. You've been pushing yourself at a demanding pace all month, and you're nearing burnout. Luckily, the Pisces Moon gives you a much-needed break.

On Friday, take a moment to process everything that's happened since the Full Moon on July 29. You still need to sort through your emotions, and that can't happen if you are constantly moving. It may help to journal or share your feelings with a trusted friend.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Taurus, you're like a rock for your loved ones. Steady and unmoving, you're there when they need you. On July 31, someone shows up for you in return.

Maybe they call you to check in or drop by for a surprise visit. It makes you forget about all the hard things you've dealt with this week, and your heart feels a little fuller. This is the relief you needed.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Gemini, you've been pushing yourself so darn hard at work. But the pace you're moving at isn't sustainable. Your daily horoscope urges you to slow down and start protecting your energy.

On Friday, the Moon moves into Pisces, helping you do just that. Instead of working yourself to the bone, go with the flow. Let yourself chill out. Your work will still be there tomorrow.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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As a fellow water sign, the Pisces Moon is just what you need, Cancer. Last week was intense, but this lunation helps combat any stress you are still feeling. This is a time for some calm reflection and emotional healing.

Your July 31 horoscope lets you relax without feeling guilty. Pisces energy encourages you to listen to your intuition. You can learn a lot by spending time alone with yourself.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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The further you get into Leo season, the higher your confidence rises. You feel good in your own skin, and other people are taking notice. However, on Friday, it's time to stop performing.

The Pisces Moon does not care what other people think. It wants you to tap into the version of you that exists when no one is watching. Don't forget where you came from and who you are at your core. You can be the life of the party while still staying true to yourself.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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With Venus still in your sign and the Moon entering Pisces, your romantic life is heating up, Virgo. Friday's astrological energy helps you tell your partner how you feel. The good news is that they're on the exact same page.

Being vulnerable isn't always easy, but it's what allows you to have a deeper love. If you are single and looking, go on a date and be your authentic self. You can't find the person you're meant to be with if you are pretending to be someone you're not.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Forgive yourself, Libra. Everyone has regrets, and you are no different. That's just part of being human. But you can't hold your past choices against yourself in the present.

During Friday's horoscope, during the Third Quarter Moon in Pisces, release the grudges you've been holding against yourself. Indulge in some self-care and stop being so self-critical.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Lately, you've been all work and no play, and that gets old fast. You've done enough, Scorpio, and now it's time for a break.

On Friday, the Pisces Moon draws out your creative side. Go with it! Take some time to journal or sit down with some paints and a blank canvas. Do something that serves no purpose other than bringing you joy.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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A Friday night at home is calling your name, Sagittarius. Comfy clothes and your favorite show sound like an absolute dream. It's the perfect way to close out July.

You may be the free spirit of the zodiac, but that doesn't mean you can't appreciate a nice evening in. The Pisces Moon on July 31 invites you to slow down and indulge in some self-care. This isn't the day to rush into a new adventure, but to recover and recharge.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Let your plans change, Capricorn. Ruled by Saturn, the planet of structure and discipline, you prefer to stick to a strict routine. So, Pisces' free-flowing energy can feel a bit confronting.

On July 31, try to be less rigid and more adaptable. Sure, structure serves a purpose, but so does flexibility. By staying tethered to old plans, you may be keeping yourself from something better.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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After the Full Moon in your sign, Aquarius, you sure could use a break. Fortunately, the Pisces Moon is here to deliver. For the last week, you've been in the spotlight. That was fun, but it was also tiring. On Friday, you are encouraged to retreat and recharge.

Take time alone to relax and give yourself a chance to emotionally recover. Reflect on what you learned when the Moon was in your sign, but don't take action on anything just yet.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Trust your intuition, Pisces. It hasn't steered you wrong yet, and it definitely won't on July 31. In fact, with the Moon in your sign, your gut instincts are stronger and more accurate than usual.

You love your alone time, and this is a good day to indulge yourself. This last week was heavy, and you deserve a break. Prioritize self-care and get the rest you need before you enter into a new month.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.