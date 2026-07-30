4 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune During The Pisces Moon On July 31, 2026

On July 31, 2026, four zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune. The Moon enters Pisces on Friday, bringing a wave of positive energy.

It's the last day of the month, and we're totally looking forward to a fresh start. We just have a feeling that things are about to change, and we're not wrong. A big surprise takes place on this day, and it's just what we've been needing. We can thank the Pisces Moon for being so generous.

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1. Taurus

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Just when you thought you were going to have to grin and bear it once again, in walks destiny. One look at it and you know that this is your lucky day. Oh yeah!

The Pisces Moon is working hard for you, Taurus, and for that, you are grateful. This lunation is a chance to do something you've never done before, and the idea of it excites you. You've been wanting a change, and this is your opportunity.

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When you're excited like this, you start to generate a zillion positive vibes. Once you start that machine up, it's like you become a magnet for opportunities and fortunate situations. Nice!

2. Leo

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You may not be entirely shocked by your streak of good luck on this day, but you certainly weren't expecting it to be quite this good. Still, you deserve it, Leo. A break is long overdue, for sure.

Because of the Pisces Moon, certain things in your life are toned down. In other words, right now, you are in a calm, peaceful phase. No ripples on the water.

That's great, because you're also in a state of acceptance. If a good thing is to happen, you'll be open to it. Your defences are finally down. This energy is hopeful and quite inspiring.

3. Aquarius

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Whenever Pisces energy is abundant, you tend to go inwards and have yourself a good think. You've been going over your plans and figuring out what you should pursue and what might be worth retiring.

Because you're distracted, you won't see what's coming to you until it's almost too late. But oh, what a pleasant surprise it will be! Good luck turns your world inside out on this day, Aquarius, and it's something you've long wanted.

Still, you aren't needy, and you aren't asking anything of the universe. Because of this, the cosmos are happy to drop by with a bit of exceptional good fortune. You're definitely not saying no to that! It's your lucky day.

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4. Pisces

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With the Moon in your sign, this energy feels personal, Pisces. This lunation heightens your intuition and encourages you to trust yourself. On Friday, your gut feelings are leading the way to good fortune. You just need to listen to them.

Lately, though, you've been questioning yourself and succumbing to self-doubt. It's time to release those negative thoughts.

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You are a powerful manifester, and with a little luck on your side, anything is possible. Yet, negative thinking blocks this from happening. Start focusing on the positive, and you open a doorway for good fortune to flow in.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.