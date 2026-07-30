3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Financial Success On Friday, July 31

On July 31, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. If we want to open the floodgates to prosperity, then it's a good thing we have Lilith's amazing energy on our side.

One thing we know for sure is that we want money. Let's not be coy. We want financial success, and we are willing to do what it takes to get it. On Friday, during Lilith direct, we have a chance to expand on what is already ours by taking gutsy chances on the future. Trust your intuition on this one, zodiac signs!

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1. Aries

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Right about now, you're not in the mood to get stuck on anything that may hamper your progress. You're in the zone, meaning you're focused, and you know what it takes to get where you want to go.

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You won't let anything or anyone stop you from achieving financial success. Sure, they can try, but you aren't having it. You want money, Aries, and you're not stopping until you hit pay dirt.

During Lilith direct, you have the nerve and the vision to create for yourself the perfect path to prosperity. Try saying that one three times fast. You're on fire, so keep it up! Wealth will soon be yours.

2. Virgo

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You are entering a period of prosperity, Virgo, and it's about time. What starts on this day has the potential to last a very long stretch. That's awesome, especially if what you're starting is profitable. You may not know it yourself, but you've actually done the right thing, and it's seriously about to work out for you.

Right now, you have a vision of where you want to be and the power of Lilith direct on your side to help you get there. Together, that is a recipe for serious financal growth.

This is your time to jump. If your instincts tell you to get involved with something you kind-of-sort-of think might work, just do it. Take the leap, and trust your gut. Your instincts are spot on right now.

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3. Scorpio

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You're at the top of a major turnaround where money is concerned, Scorpio. While you might be a bit hesitant at first, this day brings you a big and much-needed dose of hope. Suddenly, you're feeling good about the future and where you are heading.

During the excellent transit of Lilith direct, you trust yourself to make the right decisions. What's more is you also stay open to those who can help you with financial concerns. You're not always so accepting of guidance, so this is big.

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You are achieving financial success because you are now willing to take advice from those you trust. This puts you in a very fortunate position. You now see that you don't have to do everything on your own. Some things, like building wealth, are easier when you accept a little bit of help from knowledgeable people.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.