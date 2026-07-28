Your Horoscope For Wednesday, July 29: The Aquarius Full Moon Brings What You've Been Waiting For

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for July 29, 2026. The Full Moon rises in Aquarius on Wednesday, bringing the culmination of everything you began at the start of this summer.

Yet, the Full Moon is far from the only transit affecting you right now. Jupiter is aligning with the Sun in Leo, which means your confidence is at an all-time high. You're attracting abundance without even trying. If that's not enough, the Moon is conjunct Pluto, bringing major transformation. July 29 is significant, so pay attention to what comes to light.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, July 29, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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The Aquarius Full Moon on July 29 shines a light on your friendships, Aries. A relationship you've invested your energy into reveals its true colors.

This isn't inherently negative. A friend you've been keeping at arm's length may prove to be more trustworthy than you assumed. However, you could also realize on Wednesday that a connection is not worth your energy. You may need to distance yourself from someone in your circle, but only to make room for people who actually support you.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This is it, Taurus. On July 29, during the Aquarius Full Moon, you finally recieve the results you've been waiting for in your career. Perhaps you get the promotion you've been hoping for, or maybe a passion project is finally approved.

You've been working so hard behind the scenes, and at times, you questioned if it was worth it. Still, you persevered like the steady bull that you are, and others have taken notice. It always feels good to have your efforts recognized, so enjoy this moment.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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You have big dreams, Gemini, and Wednesday's astrological energy wants you to go after them. The Aquarius Full Moon helps you clarify your goals and the next steps you need to take. Meanwhile, the Sun conjunct Jupiter gives you the confidence to take a risk and make a bold move.

These transits are working together to help you achieve greatness. Whether you want to travel the world or start your own business, consider July 29 Day One of your new journey.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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It's time to set some boundaries, Cancer, especially when it comes to your finances. You've been very generous, perhaps to your own detriment. On July 29, it's clear that you trusted the wrong person. The money you've been waiting for will not come unless you demand it.

You were hoping this person would do the right thing and pay you what you are owed without prompting. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case. Still, this money is not a lost cause. You just need to stand up for yourself and demand what you deserve.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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The Sun and Jupiter aligning in your sign on July 29 gives you ridiculous levels of confidence, Leo. This is helpful because the Aquarius Moon puts the spotlight on your relationships. What you learn may not be easy to accept, but the Jupiter energy certainly helps.

If a relationship is solid, that gets confirmed on Wednesday. But if it's on its last leg, that becomes obvious, too. Don't worry if you need to let a relationship go. With Jupiter in your sign for the next year, you have plenty of chances to make new and more aligned connections.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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While Full Moons are representative of endings, this one gives you a chance to reset. On July 29, take time to recharge so you can move forward with renewed purpose.

Indulge in self-care and don't overwork yourself, Virgo. Whether you want to admit it or not, you have been nearing your breaking point. You've been under a lot of pressure, so take this opportunity to get the rest you need and deserve.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Don't be so serious, Libra! For you, July 29 is a day to have fun and embrace your more playful side. The Full Moon, combined with Pluto and Jupiter, has you feeling more creative than ever. Paint a landscape or sit in the park, and draw strangers who pass by. Add a little whimsy to your life.

Whether you're in a committed relationship or are single, this is also the perfect day for a date. Whatever you do, make sure it is fun and lighthearted.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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For a while now, you've been considering a change to your living situation. Perhaps you want to move in with your partner or relocate. Yet, for one reason or another, you've been hesitating, Scorpio.

On July 29, the Aquarius Full Moon falls in your house of home and family. Suddenly, you know just what to do. Maybe you get new information, or suddenly the financials check out. However, you may just get an intangible feeling that you are meant to act. Trust your instincts and don't let your fears hold you back.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Remember who you are, Sagittarius. You are the free-spirit of the zodiac and an optimist by nature. Yet, lately, you've been feeling unlike yourself.

On July 29, it's time to break free. You are not someone who is meant to be stagnant. Stay open to any opportunities that arrive on Wednesday, especially ones you're not expecting. You are about to enter a new life chapter far better than the one you are leaving behind.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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On July 29, your mind is on your money, or more specifically, your income. The Full Moon falls in your financial sector, so this is a good time to go over your budget. Does your spending still align with what you're bringing home?

That takeout dinner or new pair of shoes sounds pretty sweet, but is it the most savvy choice? This is not the time to make impulsive purchases, but to pad your savings account.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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You're the main character on Wednesday, Aquarius. The Full Moon and Pluto are in your sign, with both Jupiter and the Sun directly across from you. There's no escaping the spotlight on July 29, not that you want to.

You've been working on your glow-up for a while now, and on this day, you see just how far you have come. What's more is others notice it too. Your confidence is through the roof, and this is the best you've felt in a long time. Enjoy it!

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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You are a private person, Pisces, and you like to keep your thoughts to yourself. Yet, on Wednesday, as the Full Moon rises in Aquarius, you find that you are ready to share something important.

That doesn't mean you have to make a dramatic announcement on social media. You can just share it with your close friends and family. Though it often seems safer to keep things inside, on July 29, speaking up leaves you feeling lighter.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.