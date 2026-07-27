Your Horoscope Is Here For Tuesday, July 28: The Moon Enters Aquarius

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for Tuesday, July 28, 2026, when the Moon enters Aquarius.

The Full Moon rises in this air sign on July 29, and we're already feeling its impact. Something is building now that's hard to ignore. We won't have all the answers on Tuesday, but we won't have to wait very long, either.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, July 28, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Your social circle is changing, Aries. Under the Aquarius Moon on July 28, you have a long-overdue conversation with a friend, and it confirms something you already sensed. Perhaps this relationship has run its course.

Full Moons represent completion, and in your case, it may spell the end of a friendship. Yet, this doesn't come as a total surprise. You've known for a while that this connection doesn't serve you, but still, you've hung on. On Tuesday, it's time to let it go.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Patience pays off, Taurus. You've been working hard at your job and waiting to see some results. On Tuesday, when the Moon enters Aquarius, you can't help but feel like your moment is almost here.

You would be right. Wednesday's Full Moon will finally bring the rewards for all of your effort. You just need to hold on a little longer. Be patient and know that something good is coming.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Stop doubting yourself, Gemini. You have big ideas and lofty dreams, yet you've been hesitant to truly go after them. On July 28, the Aquarius Moon calls you to abandon the fears and doubts that keep you from acting. It's time to take a chance on yourself.

On Tuesday, start planning. You can do whatever you set your mind to, whether that's traveling the world or starting your own business. You just have to believe in yourself and your abilities.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Start protecting your energy, Cancer. People in your life have been taking advantage of your kindness and generosity. This could even be financial. Regardless, it's time to set some better boundaries.

You are giving by nature, and you like to take care of the people you care about. However, you should not do this at your own expense. You need to prioritize your own needs and protect yourself.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Something big is coming, Leo, and you can feel it in the air. Wednesday is going to be a big day for you. Along with the Aquarius Full Moon, the Sun and Jupiter will align in your sign, making it one of the most significant days of the year.

You may be feeling antsy on Tuesday. Something is building; you just don't know what. It likely has to do with a close relationship. July 28 marks a major turning point, and you may decide to move in with your partner or commit on a deeper level.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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While Full Moons represent endings, they also allow you to begin anew. On July 28, before Wednesday's Aquarius lunation, take time to reflect on what in your life needs to change.

Are there any bad habits you should leave behind? Is your current routine working for you? What about your work-life balance? This Moon falls in your house of health and daily routines, so pay extra attention to that area of your life.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Follow your curiosity, Libra. On Tuesday, the Aquarius Moon is bringing out your creative side. If there is a project or artistic pursuit you've been thinking about, this is the time to begin.

Romance is also in the air, so don't be afraid to put yourself out there. Go on dates and flirt your heart out. If you're single, you have the chance to meet someone truly special. If you're already in a relationship, take this opportunity to grow closer to your partner.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Allow yourself to accept help, Scorpio. The Aquarius Moon on July 28 is reminding you that you don't have to do everything alone. You tend to hold your burdens and struggles close to your chest. Yet, life is a lot easier when you let other people in.

There are people in your life who want to help you, but it's up to you to let them. Remember, accepting help is not a sign of weakness. In fact, it's a strength.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This Aquarius energy is just what you've been needing, Sagittarius. Though you are a fire sign, you are free-spirited, so this airy energy is perfect for you. Go where the day takes you and don't be afraid to leave your comfort zone.

Whatever you do, be social. This is not the day to sit at home alone. On July 28, do some networking or hit the town and make a few new friends.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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You've been telling yourself a money situation is fine when a more accurate word is pending. Perhaps you are waiting for a check to come in or to get that raise you've been asking for.

The Full Moon on July 29 falls in your house of money and self-worth. You may get a financial boost on Tuesday, but don't spend it all at once. It's important to be cautious and save during this time. Don't make any impulsive purchases you'll come to regret later.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This is your day, Aquarius. Not only is the Moon in your sign, but Pluto and the North Node are already there. This energy and Wednesday's Full Moon are going to hit you more intensely than anyone else.

You've been in a long process of self-growth, and you're not the same person you were a year or two ago. This becomes increasingly obvious on Tuesday. It's time to shed the remnants of the old you. What in your life no longer aligns with the person you've become? Whether your answer is a relationship or a long-held belief, it's time to let it go.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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July 28 is a day for a quiet reflection, Pisces. Take time alone on Tuesday to meditate or journal about your emotions. Tune out the noise of the world and focus on yourself. This is necessary because tomorrow's Full Moon will not allow you to blend into the shadows.

While that may stress you out, there's no reason to worry. This is for your own good. Perhaps you are finally showing the world your talents or receiving some long overdue recognition at work.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.