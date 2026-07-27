5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, From Now To August 2

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes the week of July 27 to August 2, 2026, because the Full Moon rises in Aquarius on Wednesday.

This Full Moon encourages us to strengthen the relationship we have with ourselves. Only then can we pour adequate love into those we care about. On July 26, the North and South Nodes moved into new signs, and so we may experience some ups and downs this week. Yet, we have the power and courage to handle anything thrown our way.

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1. Aquarius

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This week, take a moment to reflect on the growth you've experienced over the last six months and what you still want to accomplish. The Full Moon in your sign marks the culmination of a chapter. This lunation helps you recognize the wonderful qualities you possess and the successes you have already created within your life. Now, you can abandon those negative habits and develop a more positive mindset.

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Jupiter is opposing your sign, adding elements of optimism and hope. This transit is teaching you to be open to new experiences and to help others through the wisdom you have attained. With the North Node now in your sign, Aquarius, you are welcoming a new beginning. This week and beyond, you are expanding your knowledge and self-confidence.

2. Leo

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While your relationships get a boost from the Aquarius Full Moon, you are also invited to indulge in self-care. Jupiter is in your sign, making this a very interesting period to consider the path you would like to embark on moving forward. You may experience some triumphant moments as the hard work you've put in is finally praised. However, if you are lacking motivation, Jupiter shows you the potential you hold.

The Full Moon also brings a desire to feel loved and protected, Leo. Your existing partner could be a refuge at this time, uplifting and empowering you. Date nights are a positive way to connect with your partner on a deeper level. If you are single, you have the chance to meet someone with a lovely energy who makes you feel joyful and appreciated.

3. Gemini

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If you have lost sight of your direction, Gemini, this week's energy helps you fill in some of the gaps. The Aquarius Full Moon shows you how your creative energy has expanded and how you can improve it further. You have the chance now to grow your skill set, but what's most important is that you believe in yourself and your abilities.

Begin writing or drawing. Sing and dance. Do any activity or project you have a passion for. This is a lively period, motivating you to move ahead and receive inspiration from your muses. Friends and family serve as inspiration as well, with Venus adding an element of grounding and healing. Focus on the hobbies that bring you happiness and be sure to practice self-love.

4. Libra

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Expect to see some changes, with the Full Moon in Aquarius bringing new challenges to your professional life. Still, it's nothing you can't handle, Libra. In fact, you are finally going to see all the hard work you've put in over the last several years pay off. During this period, you are beginning to understand why it's important to have a deep and fruitful connection with yourself.

As the Nodes enter new homes, this is a transitional period, but it can work in your favor, especially with Saturn in Aries pushing you to level up. Embrace the romantic and imaginative energy this period brings. Have fun and take a break when needed. Prepare for the new opportunities on the horizon. Air signs like yourself are getting ready to elevate during this Nodal transit.

5. Aries

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For you, Aries, the Aquarius Full Moon is a therapeutic transit, pushing you to see things from new perspectives. It allows you to show your more compassionate and nurturing side to close friends or colleagues. While Saturn has you in warrior mode, this lunation eases up the tension you've felt with others.

Listen to the people you care about and show up for them. Demonstrate how much you care. Jupiter is allowing others to see the warmth you radiate, and this Full Moon magnifies these positive qualities. With the Nodes now in new homes, you are beginning a new chapter full of adventures and opportunities. Allow love to enter your life because Leo season shows you that surrounding yourself with people you trust is truly medicinal.

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A.T Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.