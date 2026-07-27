Hardships Come To An End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, July 28

On July 28, 2026, hardships come to an end for four Chinese zodiac signs. Tuesday is a Water Rabbit day pillar, during a Wood Sheep month pillar, in the Year of the Fire Horse.

A Success Day Pillar in Chinese astrology is when everything you did to prepare for a certain moment finally happens. Someone might begin their first day at your job, taking a bit of work off your plate. Another person may buy an item you have for sale online, giving you some much-needed cash.

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Everything you hoped for comes together on Success Days, and since this happens in the sign of the Water Rabbit, four animal signs listen to their gut intuition when it says good times are on the way.

1. Goat

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Your hardship comes to an end on July 28. You have waited quite some time for the chance to get a good deal. This arrangement solves all your problems. You won't be waking up each day worrying about what will happen next or who you need to talk to.

Instead, phone calls and missed appointments are in your rearview mirror. You reach out and hear that everything looks good and the application is complete. The answer comes to you before the day is over. You feel such a strong sense of relief; you are almost in shock. The challenge is over, and you did it on your own.

2. Pig

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You've really missed talking with an ex because when you broke up, you didn't just lose the relationship, you lost a best friend. On Tuesday, they send a text. It's a little cryptic, so you ignore it. But by the end of the day, you are texting back and forth, sharing what you've learned during your separation. You realize that you needed this break.

You both see things with more appreciation and compassion. All the lonely nights and wondering if you would ever meet someone are over. No more thinking that the one who got away is gone forever. You're back in each other's lives.

3. Dog

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You've been putting off a medical treatment because it's been just too expensive. On Tuesday, you tell a friend about your worries, and they know exactly what to do. They know someone who has the information you need, and there are resources you didn't realize existed.

You investigate without procrastinating. This is too important to put on hold. By the afternoon, you have made an appointment. Some details may still be a little unclear, but the bottom line is you are finally headed in the right direction.

4. Rabbit

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Finding an affordable place to live has been a nightmare. On Tuesday, you wake up, feeling dread that you'll never find a place that is peaceful and that you can call your own. But at midday, you decide to look online one more time. You check out different places, and after a few phone calls, you get a lead to follow. A person is looking for a roommate, and they are hardly ever there.

This sounds almost too good to be true, but you decide to check it out anyway. You connect, and it's perfect. It's the right price and actually what you have been wanting. Your hard living arrangements are soon going to be in the past. You will be sitting pretty in your own space with nothing to worry about.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has covered daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.