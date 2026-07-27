3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Financial Success During Pluto Retrograde On July 28

On July 28, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. Thanks to Pluto retrograde, something in our lives is transforming, and this change allows us to attract abundance and wealth.

On Tuesday, we see that there is an innovative side to us, rising up to the point that we can no longer deny it. We are tired of being left behind, and ready to step up and move forward. From this day forth, we refuse to put up with financial hardships. We have new plans, and the motivation to make them into realities.

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1. Taurus

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Over the years, you've realized that complaining about your financial situation never really does you any good. It just makes you feel depressed and hopeless, and that's so not you, Taurus. So, you choose to kick that habit once and for all.

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During Pluto retrograde, you feel the pressure to change and transform your lifestyle. Rather than fight it, you are using this as motivation. You want to be more proactive and on top of things, money-wise.

If the old ways didn't pan out the way you want them, then it's time to implement some new ones. This is your ticket out and into a life of financial success. This is how you rise above the hardships.

2. Virgo

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For a while now, you've felt oppressed by money problems, Virgo. You've let them overwhelm you to the point of inactivity. You assume it will pass, but when it doesn't, you accept defeat and sink further down. Well, no more.

What's inspiring about Pluto retrograde is that it encourages you to make some changes. You see now that sinking further down is the biggest waste of your time imaginable. And so, you redirect your energy and do what it takes to achieve financial success.

Tuesday's astrological energy helps you see that, when it comes to your money problems, there is an end in sight. This time, you go after it. You want a happy life, and you are tired of giving in to the hardships so easily. So you make the change. Nicely done!

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3. Scorpio

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You've found yourself stuck between a rock and a hard place, and the last thing you want to do is stay there and try to get comfortable, Scorpio. Change may be hard, but you are unwilling to accept defeat. You may not know how to get yourself out of this, but you will. Oh yes, you will!

Right now, you have the influence of Pluto retrograde on you, and that is great news. It means that the forces of major transformation are not only working for you, but they're also showing you what to do.

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Suddenly, you find your way out of a particular financial hardship that has stuck around for far too long. What you do now leads to a more secure state and a happier existence. You are well on your way to financial success, and it is much deserved.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.