The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, July 26 Has A Reading For Each Zodiac Sign

Your daily tarot horoscope is here for Sunday, July 26, 2026. Today's horoscope starts with the Sun in Leo and the Moon in Sagittarius entering Capricorn. The one-card reading for everyone is the Emperor.

Everyone's tarot card reading is looking pretty solid on Sunday. The Emperor often pops up when arguments are on the horizon. It's a good thing, though. Tough conversations are super productive under a Capricorn Moon. It's easier for egos to be in check, and a Leo Sun keeps your authenticity honest. You can pretty much assume your intuition is right when you want to say something super important. So, whatever happens today, each sign feels less willing to shy away when their gut says to stand their ground.

Daily tarot horoscope on Sunday, July 26, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Aries: The Chariot

Hang in there, Aries. Things are looking really good for you in your career right now, even if it doesn't feel like it at the moment. On Sunday, the Moon is leaving Sagittarius, so all that wanderlust and job searching you've been considering starts to dwindle. You decide to buckle down and work a bit harder (and smarter) under a Capricorn Moon.

Your daily tarot card, the Chariot, is like the icing on the cake for you. It gives you the encouragement you need to stick to what you want. If you work hard, you'll achieve it.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: The Magician

Wow, Taurus, the universe is trying to send you a very important message! The Magician tarot card has come up for your sign three times this week. I guess it's time to break this card down a bit more for you to get to the bottom of what's up.

The Magician is ruled by Gemini, and it's also about talents and skills, including communication. Maybe you've not been speaking up the way you should lately.

With the Moon entering Capricorn, the sign that is about how you learn, perhaps you're being invited to try out a new communication skill. The old way might not be working for you. Test things out on Sunday and see what happens.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: The Hanged Man

This tarot card, during a Moon that's moving out of your relationships sector, could be a positive sign of things to come. A relationship could be moving out of the friend zone into a closer connection.

Or, Gemini, if you've felt stuck in a particular power dynamic, you are ready to say goodbye and let fate take the wheel. Whatever happens on July 26, things are changing for you. Since Capricorn is your sign of power, don't forget to claim it.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: The Star

Well, Cancer, if you've been wishing for an ex to come back around, Sunday might be your lucky day. The Star is a symbol of hope in the tarot, and luckily for you, the Moon is entering Capricorn, your house of relationships.

Where you felt devalued in friendships or anything else relationship-oriented, things come together. Setting boundaries works out nicely for you.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Leo: Justice

As the ruler of the zodiac, you really are a huge advocate for the underdog. You want fair to be fair, and that is what the Justice tarot card represents.

On July 26, you realize something going on with a friend or your own situation that makes you highly uncomfortable. The Capricorn Moon helps you to see how these feelings impact your overall mood. You're not having it, Leo. This is the day when you set some very clear boundaries. You've had enough.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: The Fool

A little bit of faith is all you need, and that's all you are supposed to take away from the Fool tarot card on Sunday. You can jump ahead and try new things.

You don't need any particular reason other than that you want to try. Believe in yourself, Virgo. With a Capricorn Moon in your house of joy, you really can't go wrong.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Libra: Death

Endings are so bittersweet, especially when you're the sentimental type, and that is exactly who you are, Libra.

On July 26, you have to make a big decision: cut back on something you used to do related to family or your home, or stick to the old ways of doing things. Whatever you decide to choose, it's you who gets to pick the future you want to live.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: The Moon

The Moon is about all sorts of unhappy things like deception, mystery that's a bit on the more dangerous side, and the things you can't comprehend.

On Sunday, this is the time when you dive in and do what you're really good at: investigate! It's time for you to ask really thoughtful questions. You are ready to get to the heart of the matter, and you will, Scorpio, you will.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: The Hierophant

You love change, but today's tarot card for your zodiac sign is the Hierophant. It encourages you to stay put and stick to the path you're on. This act could feel so foreign to you because you don't enjoy being a stickler.

On July 26, though, it could be a really great decision. Consider being inflexible a nice change from always overaccommodating.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: The Lovers

The Lovers tarot card, when the Moon is entering your sign, could be interpreted as meaning you need to focus on self-love. In this tarot card, one person is looking beyond their partner, and that could be you.

You might be looking at others to see how they can fulfill your fate and destiny. On Sunday, remind yourself that true love comes from within!

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: The Sun

How interesting, Aquarius. Here's some really good news for you from the tarot. You got the Sun tarot card, which is associated with Leo. Leo season is activating your house of partnerships, and it just so happens to also be a positive omen.

On July 26, you might see an improvement in your love life or in any relationship you are working to strengthen.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: The Devil

You are over it, Pisces. The Devil tarot card is about temptation that really hurts your heart. An area of your life that you've tried more than once to overcome seems to keep coming back stronger and more irresistible.

The thing about this pattern is you're learning to spot it before it happens. With the Sun and Moon in power signs, remember to claim your own personal power on Sunday. It's there for the taking.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.