The Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, July 25 Has A Reading For Each Zodiac Sign

Your daily tarot horoscope is here for Saturday, July 25, 2026. The Sun is in Leo, and the Moon is in Sagittarius. The card reading for everyone is The Hierophant.

The Hierophant is about maintaining the status quo, especially as it relates to politics, tradition, and spiritual beliefs. This card brings a little tension to the day's energy since both Leo and Sagittarius are conformists. Today requires you to be confident, intellectually and mentally. You want to speak with your own mind, and you also want to be brave enough to withstand the tension should it come up. Now, let's see what else is in store for you according to the tarot.

Daily tarot horoscope on Saturday, July 25, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tarot card reading for Aries: Temperance

Be patient with yourself, Aries. Temperance reminds you to pace yourself. Not everything has to happen all at once. Besides, with this Sun in Leo, you are looking for pleasure.

The Moon in Sagittarius creates a sense of wondering about all sorts of topics. On Saturday, give yourself permission to dabble. Try out new things and explore.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tarot card reading for Taurus: The Magician

Taurus, you get the Magician tarot card, which marks the second time this card has been in your sign.

This sign emphasizes the need to try new things. Try something that takes you out of your comfort zone. The Sun in Leo reminds you to be playful on Saturday.s you to be playful on Saturday.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tarot card reading for Gemini: The Sun

The Sun tarot card is a perfect reminder of joy. The Moon in your sector of partnership gives you an opportunity to laugh and have fun with someone close to you.

On Saturday, schedule a date out with friends. Go visit family members who feel more like friends too. A good day to be a little bit more on the lighter side of life.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tarot card reading for Cancer: The Hermit

Cancer, with the Sun in your house of finances, could feel tempted to act a little bit more freely than usual when buying things. Should you? Look into your heart.

On Saturday, the Hermit tarot card is about reflecting and listening to your inner voice. Use this time for personal reflection and to connect to your higher power.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tarot card reading for Leo: Death

The Death tarot card can be a little bit frightening for some people, but it signifies a new beginning for you. With the Sun in your sign, you are ready to look ahead to the future.

Don't limit yourself right now. Let Saturday be a chance for you to really think about the life you want to build. You have many opportunities available with the Moon in Sagittarius.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tarot card reading for Virgo: The World

You are very lucky today, Virgo. You have an opportunity to do something that you don't ordinarily do. And it works out seamlessly.

On Saturday, don't worry about what used to be. The Sun in Leo reminds you that the past can't really do anything to you right now. It can only teach you a lesson. With the Moon and Sagittarius, focus on your core values. Let them guide you towards the path you're meant to be on.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tarot card reading for Libra: The Fool

The Fool tarot card urges you to take a leap of faith and believe in yourself. On Saturday, you will have a chance to talk to someone. A question could come up that makes you think hard about the future you want for yourself.

This is a chance for you to be authentic and honest. Don't be shy. Don't let fear limit you. Instead, be brave and do something that you truly feel is meant for you, right now.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tarot card reading for Scorpio: The Star

Scorpio, with the Moon in Sagittarius, you have a lucky opportunity coming to you that is financial in nature. On Thursday, a work-related event gives you a chance to show how wise you are.

Tough decisions need to be made, and it just so happens that you're the one who has the correct answer. You impress others, which leads you to more responsibility and perhaps greater money-making opportunities in the future.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tarot card reading for Sagittarius: Justice

Justice is your tarot card for the day, reminding you that people need to advocate for themselves. Sagittarius, a situation seems unfair, but you bring light to the problem.

Sometimes, you must advocate for others. You find it very easy to share what is on your heart on July 25. Because you are looking at matters from an outsider's perspective, it's much easier for you to be objective.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tarot card reading for Capricorn: Strength

You have a lot going for you, and one thing that you can be sure of is your ability to be strong.

Today you get a test of your character. You may feel pushed in a direction and even tempted to give in to peer pressure. However, on Saturday, stick to your convictions. Don't allow yourself to do what you know you'll regret later.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tarot card reading for Aquarius: The Empress

It's good to listen to your intuition, but it's even better to share what you think with others.

On Saturday, you show your compassionate nature. It isn't often that you let your guard down, but people love when you show your softer side. The timing is right, and the situation merits it; you rise to the occasion.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tarot card reading for Pisces: The Moon

The Moon is a tarot card that you rule, and it signifies deception. Today, be very careful because you may easily fool yourself into believing something that isn't true because it's what you want.

On Saturday, focus on facts; even your imagination can be used in a way that is harmful if you don't allow your ideals and habits to be rooted in reality. Test everything that you feel is more fantasy.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has covered daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.