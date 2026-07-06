The 3 Specific Ages Most People's Life Gets Hard To Show You Something Important, According To Astrology

Astrologically, some years are better than others as the planets shift and change through the zodiac signs. Life gets hard at three specific ages known as the Saturn years in astrology.

Saturn is called the taskmaster by astrologers because this planet represents structure in our lives as well as work and accomplishments. It shows us our limitations as it moves through the chart. In many respects, you can anticipate any yearly outcome depending on what transiting Saturn is doing that particular year. Harsh Saturn transits always coincide with hard times in some way, and easy Saturn transits typically signify stability and growth.

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While a harsh transit is nothing any of us look forward to, sometimes it also becomes a needed reality check if we are going in the wrong direction. It can also indicate problems concerning love and money, or any other number of life issues. While the following Saturn years may be difficult, during these times, we still learn many lessons that ultimately lead to growth.

At age 14, Saturn opposite natal Saturn teaches responsibility.

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Transiting Saturn makes its first opposition to your natal Saturn around age 14. In astrology, the opposition aspect is known for bringing struggles with others. The teenage years begin at 14, along with a desire for separation from family, usually because of friends and social activities.

This is the age we usually begin to find our own friends as we start making more of our own choices and our own decisions. As you work on gaining your own identity, a polarity may begin to occur between you and people with authority, such as family members and teachers.

At age 21, Saturn square natal Saturn tests your dedication.

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At 21, you are of legal age and begin learning how to live in the world as an adult. Whether in school or working, many responsibilities come your way as you learn how to live on your own.

You may have a hard time adjusting to a heavy study schedule if you're in school, or take on many responsibilities if you're not. The weight of responsibilities can seem depressing for those who haven't had to deal with it before.

At age 28, your first Saturn return makes sure you're on the right path.

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Most people have heard of their Saturn return, which occurs at around ages 28 to 29. This is when transiting Saturn returns to its placement in your birth chart. In other words, transiting Saturn is conjunct your natal Saturn. At this point in life, most people are searching for security and their own place in the world, which may seem elusive during this time.

Have you ever noticed the difference between people under 30 and those over 30? People begin to really grow up at this point, and it is often through obstacles and hardships that this occurs. Some people get married at this time, which begins a new cycle of responsibility.

This is always a time of testing and perseverance. Saturn tends to give back what we give to life. It is especially harsh when immaturity or selfishness is involved, or we have gone down the wrong path. At this age, you get the message that it’s time to grow up and move to a new level in life.

By the time you reach your Saturn return, you should have figured many things out. The question then becomes about what you're going to do over the next 30 years. It’s time to balance dreams with reality, and it’s not always easy.

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Thankfully, age 34 is one of the best years of your life.

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By the time we are 34, Saturn forms a 60-degree angle, which is an easy Saturn transit that brings growth, forward movement, security, and success. At this point, we can begin to see the fruits of our labors and watch our goals unfold in a much easier manner without the stress of previous Saturn transits. We typically approach our goals in a methodical and practical way, with a concern about what we can actually achieve in concrete terms.

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Our dealings with others usually flow without an enormous amount of effort. While this aspect still deals with reality, we can begin to see our own presence in the world and clearly define where we are going. We may feel that we have hit our stride. There's a reason why most people agree this is the ideal age.

After Saturn has gone through all of the houses and starts to go through the chart again, we can have a pretty good idea of what our obstacles that year will be based on past Saturn transits. This is where the beauty of understanding Saturn can be truly seen because we can look back at past mistakes and not repeat them again.

Typically, after we have gone through some harsh Saturn transit, there is a reward at the end, usually in the form of some type of understanding or release from a negative situation.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer who does personal astrology readings worldwide.