2 Zodiac Signs That Are Usually Hated For Traits That Should Actually Be Respected

Each zodiac sign has a certain reputation, some more positive than others. Two specific signs are considered the most hated, but is it actually deserved?

According to an astrologer named Lauren, the answer is a definitive no. These astrological signs get a bad rap and may even be viewed as a red flag. However, the traits that they are looked down upon for should actually be respected. If you don't like one of these signs, then that's your loss. They have plenty of gifts to share with the world, and you are definitely missing out.

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1. Gemini

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Geminis are pretty much considered the most hated zodiac sign of all, but "If you don't like Geminis, you don't like fun," Lauren said bluntly. "Geminis are the child of the zodiac." Ruled by Mercury, Geminis are endlessly curious and love to learn new things. People not liking this astrological sign mostly comes down to their dual nature.

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Represented by the twins, people sometimes take this to mean you are two-faced or fake. Yet, that is not the truth. Yes, there are two sides to every Gemini. But this is not the negative that other people often make it out to be. In fact, it's actually a strength.

"Their ability to adapt quickly to new situations generally gains them plenty of friends and social contacts," the astrologers at CafeAstrology wrote. "They are friends to people from all walks of life."

Gemini's adaptability also means they can see all sides of any situation. So yes, they may be indecisive at times, but it's only because they can empathize with all points of view. That is quite admirable.

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2. Virgo

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There's a certain bluntness to the Virgo zodiac sign that intimidates some people. Virgo can be brutally honest, which some people simply can't handle. But it's never malicious, and Virgos definitely don't deserve to be hated for that.

Though Virgos are more into tough love than coddling someone's feelings, they would want the same in return. If you asked a Virgo their opinion, being fake nice is far worse. You want the best for the people you care about and see no reason to hide it.

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"They're analytical, they're practical, they're a master at their craft. They're gonna read you," Lauren said of Virgos. "If you can't hang, you can't be around a Virgo, and that's your own bad. That's not the Virgos' problem."

Like Gemini, Virgo is also ruled by Mercury, so their communication is on point. They are renowned for being resourceful and relentless in their pursuit of excellence. Other people may judge Virgo's perfectionist tendencies, but they just have high standards. They're simply not willing to settle for anything less than the best, a mentality that should be respected rather than hated.

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Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, astrology, and human interest topics.