Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Horoscope Has Some Guidance For The Week Of July 20 - 26

The weekly tarot horoscope for July 20 - 26, 2026 is here with your zodiac sign’s reading. This week, The Sun has some guidance for everyone as Leo season begins right before Mercury retrograde ends and Saturn turns retrograde.

The Sun, which is a tarot card that represents happiness and confidence, is honestly the perfect tarot card for this week. Not only is Leo season one of the happiest astrological seasons, but things genuinely start falling into place for every astrological sign as we leave Mercury retrograde behind. Even though Saturn retrograde begins at the end of the week, it’s actually a good thing because it gives us a chance to look at everything that’s happened since Saturn first entered Aries earlier in the year and make sure we’re on the right track.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for July 20 - 26, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: The Hermit

The Hermit is about as opposite from your energy as possible. So it might feel a little like you’re going backwards this week, Aries. But you’re not. Trust.

This week, go ahead and cancel that one thing you agreed to but don’t really want to attend. You could use the downtime anyway. You don’t have to spend the time you get back sitting around doing nothing, but you should consider doing something that you know always gets your mind right.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Pentacles

The Nine of Pentacles shows up when the hard work you already put in finally starts paying off. You definitely have a lot to look forward to this week, Taurus. All you have to do is sit back and enjoy it.

Treat yourself to something nice this week. Even something small like making your favorite meal or having a slow morning is a great reward before jumping into your next goal.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: The Magician

Mercury finally goes direct on July 23. I’m sure you’re more than ready! After weeks of just feeling sort of off, the fact that you get The Magician as your tarot card for this week tells me you’re about to start feeling a lot more like yourself again.

This is a good week to send the email you have been drafting or make the call you kept putting off. Say what you actually mean instead of softening it. Gemini thinks fast, and now your timing catches up with your thinking, so use it before the moment passes.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: The Star

Wow, Cancer. The Star is a great card for you this week. I always think of the word ‘hope’ when I see this card, and that’s likely what you’re feeling knowing that Mercury retrograde is leaving your zodiac sign behind. It’s about time.

You learned a lot about yourself during these rather confusing last few weeks. It probably wasn’t the easiest time, but as things start falling into place this week, you’ll see why it all had to happen the way it did.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: Six of Wands

The Six of Wands is about getting recognized for something you worked hard on. People are about to notice you again this week. You earned it, Leo.

Honestly, I have no notes for you. You’re really in your element as your astrological season begins and have everything handled. Enjoy the spotlight!

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Pentacles

I almost always think about you when I pull the Queen of Pentacles, Virgo, because she has your vibe. She's a smart hard worker who likes doing things to help others. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

The Queen of Pentacles showing up for you this week is a sign to just be yourself. No need to try to impress. With your ruling planet, Mercury, going direct this week, you’re back to being impressive all on your own.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: Justice

A moment of truth arrives for you this week, Libra. I’m sensing that there’s a decision about an important relationship that you’ve been putting off. Not because you don’t know what to do, but because you really hate the thought of disappointing people.

Justice showing up for you is a little reminder from the tarot that you need to be fair to yourself, too. It’s actually a lot better for everyone if you do what’s best for you instead of trying to do what’s best for everyone else.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Eight of Cups

Mercury going direct on Thursday clears something up for you this week, Scorpio. Thank goodness. Now you can stop obsessing over it!

The Eight of Cups is about walking away from a situation that’s not good for you. Whatever happens this week makes that choice feel less scary and more obvious.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Wands

According to the Eight of Wands, you have some energy back this week. Finally! There’s not much you dislike more than feeling stuck, Sagittarius, so I’m sure this comes as very good news.

Of course, Saturn does turn retrograde this week, so you’re not completely out of the woods. But it’s at least a lot more manageable and feels less personal than Mercury retrograde, so that’s good.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Swords

The King of Swords is about making a clear-headed decision instead of an emotional one. You have all the facts, Capricorn. This week, you finally feel like you can use them without the annoyance of second-guessing yourself.

That decision you’ve been putting off? It’s time to make the call. Logic is your strong suit, so lean into that this week instead of overthinking every little thing and finding ways to talk yourself out of it.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: The World

Life changes in a big way for you this week, Aquarius. Don’t worry. The World tarot card is a clear sign that this change is something you’ve really needed.

That doesn’t mean it won’t be confusing at first. You’re a fixed zodiac sign, which means it takes you some time to get used to change. You’re ready for it though, even if it doesn’t feel that way at first.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Cups

Peace at last! You have a great week ahead, according to the Ten of Cups, which represents the kind of inner peace that comes from feeling totally supported by your people.

Spend time with the people who make you feel calm this week. You tend to kinda absorb everyone else's mood, so protect your energy by choosing your company carefully.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.