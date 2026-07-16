The Tarot Horoscope For Friday, July 17 Has A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The daily tarot horoscope for July 17, 2026, has an important message for your zodiac sign. There are 78 cards in the tarot deck, but to me, Two of Cups fits Friday’s energy best.

The Two of Cups is usually associated with things like harmony and love that’s shared equally between two people. It really is a beautiful card, and the most fitting card for a day when the Moon and Venus (two planets associated with emotions and love) meet in Virgo. And at exactly 11:11 AM, no less. According to the tarot, there’s something about July 17 for every astrological sign to appreciate.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Friday, July 17, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday’s tarot card for Aries: Three of Cups

You get a text on Friday that seriously turns your whole day around. According to the Three of Cups, it’s from just the right person. Someone you’ve been meaning to reach out to, but haven’t quite gotten to it yet.

Things might not start on the right foot on July 17, Aries. But once you hear from this person, you have something to look forward to. That makes all the difference.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday’s tarot card for Taurus: The Empress, reversed

The fact that The Empress is here for you on Friday tells me you’re so close to what you want, Taurus. But she is reversed, so there’s something standing in the way of you actually getting it.

You know what it is, too. You also know exactly what to do about it. July 17 would be a good day to stop putting it off, mmkay?

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday’s tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Swords

On July 17, you see something clearly for the first time. Normally, you’re no stranger to those random aha! moments, but you haven’t had as many since Mercury retrograde started at the end of June.

Don’t fret, Gemini. By the end of Friday, you know exactly what you think about the situation. And you finally know what you want to say about it.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday’s tarot card for Cancer: Temperance, reversed

You’ve had a lot going on ever since Mercury retrograde started last month. Temperance showing up for you reversed on Friday is a sign it’s all kinda starting to get to you.

This tarot card basically means it’s time to pace yourself. We are so close to Mercury turning direct again (less than a week to go!). In the meantime, Cancer, try not to commit to anything more than what you realistically have the energy for.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday’s tarot card for Leo: King of Wands

The King of Wands is actually so you, Leo. Confident and decisive, yes. But not in an overbearing way. That’s exactly the vibe you give off on July 17.

Between having the Moon in your zodiac sign for most of the day along with lucky Jupiter, you’re basically on top of the world. It’s a good day to be in charge of something.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday’s tarot card for Virgo: Two of Pentacles, reversed

You have a lot of things going on at once, Virgo. On Friday, it becomes clear that something is being neglected because of it, which really isn’t like you.

Since the Pentacles suit is associated with money, I’m thinking there’s a financial situation that needs some attention that you haven't been giving it. The good news is that the Moon and Venus meet in your sign on July 17. Given that happens at 11:11 AM, I have a good feeling you’re very close to getting everything back on track.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday’s tarot card for Libra: The Moon, reversed

Someone proves you right on Friday, Libra. It’s not the outcome you were hoping for. You might not be able to see it yet, but this person did you a favor.

The Moon coming out reversed for you tells me that July 17 is the last day you’re going to waste energy thinking about this entire situation. You’ve never felt more ready to move on.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday’s tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Wands

On July 17, a disagreement with someone makes you doubt yourself in a way you honestly never have before. You made your decision. The Seven of Wands says you're right to stick to it.

The truth is, you've thought this through thoroughly. You know why you are where you are. When someone tries their hardest to convince you otherwise, don’t let them.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday’s tarot card for Sagittarius: Ace of Wands, reversed

Whenever I see the Ace of Wands reversed, I get the sense that there’s nothing really wrong with where you want to go, but the way you’re going about getting there isn’t quite right. On July 17, you realize exactly why that is.

You would probably be the first to admit that you’re not huge on commitment, so the fact that you’ve kept working towards this goal even when it wasn’t going as planned is a big deal. Try changing your approach.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday’s tarot card for Capricorn: The Emperor

Capricorn, The Emperor is basically you. He’s the person who already knows what to do and does it without making a big thing out of it.

Those are definitely qualities that you have, and they come in handy on Friday when someone brings you a problem no one else has been able to solve. You do it faster than they expected, but I’m not even surprised. That’s just you.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday’s tarot card for Aquarius: Ten of Cups

The Ten of Cups represents genuine happiness, Aquarius. Not toxic positivity or anything fake like that. The actual feeling of being content with who and where you are in life, first and foremost because of the people you’ve surrounded yourself with.

A situation at home or with someone close to you gives you that feeling on July 17. It’s completely uncomplicated. No strings attached. Enjoy it!

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday’s tarot card for Pisces: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

You’re waiting for something that, according to the reversed Wheel of Fortune, doesn’t arrive on Friday. Sorry, Pisces. I know that’s disappointing to hear.

But don’t worry. It’s still the Wheel of Fortune card, after all, which is a sign that what you’re waiting on will get to you as soon as the timing is right. Don’t lose hope.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.