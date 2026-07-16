Life Gets A Lot Easier For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Friday, July 17

On July 17, 2026, life gets a whole lot easier for four Chinese zodiac signs. Friday is a Water Dragon Receive Day during a Wood Sheep month.

Receive Days are exactly what they sound like. You get something you're owed. On Friday, this comes in the form of an intuitive nudge that gives you a sense of the direction you need to take. You aren't afraid to take a leap of faith, either. You actually feel pretty positive about what you are doing. Everything points in the direction of fresh starts today, and any limitations seem easier for these four animal signs to conquer.

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1. Rat

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On Friday, you do something you ordinarily don't like to do: ask someone to do a very generous favor for you. Asking a favor requires you to be extremely vulnerable, and you hate hearing the word "no." You'd rather not have someone reject you in front of other people.

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But you know that if you angle the question just right, you just might be able to get what you need. You do that really effectively today. You wait till the right time and the person is ready. You start some small talk and interject your need. You don't directly ask, but they see where you're coming from and offer. You save face and make your life so much better, Rat.

2. Monkey

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Your curious nature has you going down many different ideas and paths every day. With the energy of water on July 17, your curiosity is especially active. But you don't just let this be passive wish-making time. Instead, you actually do something with it.

You do some type of Feng Shui ritual to allow energy to flow into your house. You clear away clutter and put something green in the center of a room. You meditate on what you want and actually see yourself having it. The energy is moving, Monkey. Life is about to change for the better. You can feel it.

3. Rooster

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You have been busy trying to do business. Everything has felt pretty tough lately. You've waited a long time for someone to respond to your request, but things seem to be running smoothly today.

On July 17, you can close a deal. You don't necessarily have to sign contracts because each person agrees. There's room for you to make changes if you need to in the future. What matters right now is that everyone is on the same page. The timeline even looks good. There are no questions left unanswered and no money left on the table. You are in a good spot, Rooster.

4. Dragon

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You've been wanting to earn some extra money, and one way you've thought about doing it is through a side gig. You don't mind taking on an entirely new project as long as it pays you. It's a lot of work to add a new role to your busy schedule; however, you know it's necessary, and you have the energy for it. The reasons are solid, and you are optimistic about this endeavor.

Learning something new and meeting deadlines require you to readjust your schedule. You like being pushed beyond your limitations. You don't mind it when people challenge you. It's a little hard, yes, but much better than not having the promise of future money!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.