3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On July 17, 2026

On July 17, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era. During the Virgo Moon, it's time to get on with the plans we made, instead of procrastinating one more day.

It's go-time, folks, and we need to make a move. On Friday, these astrological signs snap out of the rut they've been stuck in and start moving forward. We are here to make progress, in a very significant way. The days of slogging through are over. Time is of the essence, so get to it!

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1. Aries

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You are usually pretty high energy, Aries, and you can ramp things up when you need to. Yet, you might have gotten a little lazy over the last few months. Life has been draining, and it's hard to stay motivated.

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You don't get an energy push from the Virgo Moon, but you do feel more empowered. Suddenly, you are ready to take back control over your life. You're not one to sit back and let things happen around you. So, it's time to get up and get to work.

On Friday, you are taking the initiative to change and move ahead. Finally, you are doing the things that take patience and work. If you want progress, then you must put in the effort. There is just no other way.

2. Libra

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Lately, you've been living your life according to the status quo, and that's just fine if you desire no real change or progress. There are no new surprises in your life, and nothing thrilling is happening right now. You are just there.

During the Virgo Moon, it occurs to you that you really could use a little more excitement. If that means taking a chance here or there, then so be it. Why stop yourself?

You secretly crave progress as the life you're presently living is lacking in balance. You feel sedentary, and you want more. This is when the Virgo Moon helps you tap into the part of your mind that gets you up and active. You are entering a powerful new era, and you can't sit still any longer.

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3. Gemini

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You can significantly advance yourself on this day, Gemini, but only if you communicate your needs to the person or people who can really make a difference in your life. Closed mouths don't get fed, as they say, so you must speak up.

This is not the time to be lazy or shy. Instead, you must stand up for yourself and state things as they are. During this powerful era, it's up to you to advocate for yourself and your needs. Fortunately, the Virgo Moon gives you the confidence to do so.

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If you are to make progress, then you must tap into your own energy source. You cannot be complacent this time. No one else is going to improve your life for you. Your happiness depends on your ability to adapt, and so you shall.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.