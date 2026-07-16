3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune During The Virgo Moon On Friday, July 17

On July 17, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune. During the Virgo Moon, things are taking a turn for the better.

This comes as a very pleasant surprise for many of us. During this lunation, we learn that to attract good fortune, we must rid ourselves of doubt. Though self-doubt is difficult to overcome, we must overcome it, as it acts as a barrier of negativity. We definitely don't want that getting in our way.

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These astrological signs are walking into a much happier and healthier time in our lives on Friday. Good fortune is finally available to us simply because we've decided that there is no other option.

1. Taurus

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The Virgo Moon brings a practical energy that works well in your brain on Friday, Taurus. You don't spend a lot of time in fantasyland, especially when it comes to what you want out of your life. You prefer to focus on what is realistic.

Virgo's energy grounds you. It helps you plan for the kind of stuff that can actually happen, as opposed to wild dreams of scenarios that are impossible. You have big goals, but they are all achievable.

You are attracting luck and good fortune on July 17, and that is because you are making sensible choices. You have an honest desire to do the right thing by yourself, and the universe wants to help.

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2. Virgo

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The Moon is in your sign, Virgo, and it's bringing you luck and good fortune on Friday. You are logical and capable of handling the truth, which is good because during the Virgo Moon, there is no other option. You must work with the truth.

This is what inspires you to reach for realistic goals. It's also what allows you to meet those goals. You are able to create for yourself good fortune because you actively pursue what is realistic.

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What's more is that you're driven. Your dreams may be achievable, but that doesn't mean they're small. Even still, you do not stop until you get what you desire. Right now, you want to live in peace and in happiness, and you know what you must do to accomplish this. Good for you!

3. Capricorn

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July 17 is a perfect example of how the Virgo Moon works in your world, Capricorn. On Friday, all of your perseverance is finally paying off in the form of abundance and good fortune.

Even when it was hard, you stayed disciplined and kept going. There were times when you wanted to give up and throw in the towel, but still you persisted. Now, it feels like the universe is somehow acknowledging that you really and truly did hang in there. You stuck with it, and now life seems sweet.

This is a fortunate era for you, mainly because you put in the time to make it that way. You may be feeling lucky, but this isn't random or accidental. Your success is well-earned, so enjoy and celebrate!

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.