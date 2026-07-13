Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From Now To July 19

Your Chinese animal sign horoscopes for the week of July 13 - 19, 2026 are here. This week, you begin taking things that you want to start and actually doing them. You also make time to rest and catch up on your personal stuff.

The week begins on Monday with Earth Rat Initiate Day energy, making it the best time to carefully start a project you have always wanted to do. Tuesday, you want to let go of old habits and routines that stop you from being productive. It will be tough to do at first, but once you get into it, you feel pretty positive about the process.

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On Wednesday, something comes up that requires you to be super careful. Get advice from someone you trust before making any decisions you're nervous about. A good situation falls into your lap on Thursday, and you feel like your luck is finally changing for the better.

By Friday, you get invited out somewhere and are treated really well. Saturday, you can pretty much do whatever you want and do a really good job because the energy is amazing. By Sunday, it's time to close up projects. You did a great job getting this far, so celebrate.

Rat

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Rat, you want a very peaceful week. You want to relax and enjoy yourself. There's a part of you that's decided that no matter what, you're gonna spend time meditating, even if it's just for 15 minutes.

Somehow, everyone seems to want to talk to you during that time, and you're learning that if you really want to protect your peace, you have to set personal boundaries, including a space just for yourself. You decide to be super generous before the week is over and splurge on a date night out with yourself just so you can have that cushion, and it really helps you to connect with your faith and feel much stronger by the end of the week.

Ox

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The week of July 13 is a game-changing seven-day run in which you learn to manage stress much more effectively. A protective friend points out to you that you have been letting something in your life that really shouldn't be there. They help you see how good you are at a particular task. They ask you why you're not focusing on that instead of something else.

All of a sudden, you feel very enlightened midweek. And it really helps you to turn your attention towards what matters most. Even though the conversation is super difficult, your friend acts like a guardian angel. You really have to be thankful for people like that in your life this week.

Tiger

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Tiger, as brave and as strong as everyone thinks you are, sometimes you run away from your problems. The week of July 13, you finally reclaim your strength. You decide to spend time getting honest with yourself through journaling. But you don't just write down thoughts and ideas. You actually go over it with a fine-tooth comb.

You're going to figure out what's holding you back from being more like yourself. This is the week where you go through extensive healing. Financially, spiritually and emotionally, you want to regain the sense of inner power you know you lack. It's one thing to say you're a boss to everyone, but you really want to believe it in your own heart.

Rabbit

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It takes a lot of courage to open up and share what's on your mind, Rabbit. But this week, you start on Monday by being more truthful with yourself and others. You decide you will always pause before sharing your truth.

This week, a conversation you have with a boss or a parent becomes very healing. You decide to test the waters in other relationships. You realize that your impact has been felt by people who observe what you do. Not only are you brave, but you're inspiring.

Dragon

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Wow, Dragon! You're gonna get a reward you earned for your hard work earlier this year. It's a type of peace offering a friend gives you because they realize they have treated you unfairly.

You never said anything, but your quiet patience proved loud enough to reach their heart. It's amazing that you find a solution to the suffering you've endured. You didn't have to argue or make a fuss. You just had to be faithful and patient!

Snake

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There are a lot of reasons for you to feel upset when you go online, so this week you decide you're gonna spend more time in real life doing things you enjoy instead of on the screen. You didn't realize how addicted you'd become to social media. But that awakening helps you to be more in tune with your own body and pick healthier habits.

From Monday through Sunday, little by little, you regain time that you had lost. You decide that it's so good to be back to your life, that you'll keep doing it in the future.

Horse

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This week, you decide to take your manifestation virtual more seriously. Horse, there is something that you want more than anything else in the world. You just haven't believed you could get the one thing you asked for.

You watch other people get their wishes fulfilled, and you kind of felt a bit envious. You don't like this green-eyed monster that has taken over your personality. It's really put a weight on your heart, Horse. This week is the week that you bear your heart and soul to the universe.

Goat

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Goat, you are so ready to take a trip, and you don't care where it is as long as it's an adventure. This is the week that you decide to look into travel. You won't want to go above a specific budget. So you're very careful and explore all your options all week.

You really don't want to compromise your happiness or do less fun stuff just because it's a little expensive. A friend gives you all these great ideas from their own experiences. You want to really see all your options, so you write them down.

Monkey

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The week of July 13, you really do love learning new things, and you are incredibly curious right now about how you can move your life forward in the best way. On Monday, you take that first step forward and move in a direction you've never ever tried before. A door of opportunity opens for you in such a tiny way that you're amazed.

You are the sign that loves to be friendly and to laugh. So, your sense of humor kicks in midweek. Whatever discouragement you felt is gone. Instead of being discouraged by how limited your effects are, you keep trying, and it makes things go even further. You realize that you've got a lot of power in you, and it inspires you so much.

Rooster

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Rooster, you have so much to offer the world, and you have been wanting so badly to know exactly how to make use of your life. This week, someone invites you to do an activity, and you can't believe your luck. You have been waiting and wanting a sign, and when you get it, it's amazing.

You become braver and start to open up and share what you know. You decide not to be a gatekeeper of knowledge. Experiences are meant to be shared, and you are the one who wants to show the world how good it is.

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Dog

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Dog, you have such a tender heart, and you sometimes are accused of wearing your heart on your sleeve. There are so many things that you know need to be done for friends in your life that you wish you had more time to do. You discover your chance to make a difference in their life to solve a problem.

The way you find out is by sharing one you're working through yourself. You create a team where you share each other's sadness. It's super healthy though, and it's supportive, which you rarely get to experience. You are not going to forget their kindness, and you make a point of telling them openly. The weekend can be the perfect time for a friendship dinner and talk over your favorite apps and beverages. This is when true friendship forms.

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Pig

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Pig, you are so hungry for a chance to get back to the basics. You are tired of how complicated life has become. It's summer, and you want to enjoy it. July is the month for pleasure and picnics. You want to have at least one this week!

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You make a simple plan to enjoy a day in a park or somewhere in nature. You have to have a friend or maybe a book or your best dog. You might go after work somewhere or take your lunch and go off with a friend. When it happens, you can't believe how much it inspires your creativity!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.