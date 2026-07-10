3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Success All Week From July 13 - 19

From July 13 - 19, 2026, three Chinese zodiac signs attract success and wealth during this week's Danger, Success, and Receive Days. The week starts with Initiate Day energy and ends with Closed Day energy.

Nothing tastes better than sweet, sweet success. This week, you roll up your sleeves and get down to business. Monday through Sunday, you don't let a single distraction get in your way. Even if something annoying happens, you do whatever you can to get rid of it, because no one has time for that!

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Monday, you're super focused on making some money. On Tuesday, you make it a point to say no to things that cost far more than they're worth. On Wednesday, you pass a test that checks your grit with flying colors.

Thursday is the big win day, and you feel downright successful. Friday is perfect for celebrating wealth you get or something you know you worked super hard for. The weekend helps you recharge and recover from such a busy week!

1. Rat

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Rat, so many good things are happening. This week makes it difficult to pinpoint one single event to focus on. Overall, your best day is Monday, July 13. It's in your sign, and it pushes you to make a decision. It's really hard sometimes when you are an overthinker, but you're able to narrow down your options and figure out exactly which one you want, and it's a winner. The bottom line is you're taking on a leadership role in your life, and it really shows.

Midweek, you experience a few pitfalls and navigate danger but come out ahead. You get some really good news from someone important, and it shows you that you're on the right path. The insecurity you typically feel when life is going well seems to be on vacation. By Friday, you're pretty much done with everything you need to do, and it's a great feeling. Saturday and Sunday, you go shopping and enjoy yourself because you've earned it.

2. Rabbit

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Wealth and success arrive for you through friendships because you are the backbone of your social group. You are there when someone you know needs a shoulder to cry on and a helping hand. This week, you'll hear about a problem, and even though you can already see the solution, you won't be pushy about it.

Instead, you'll guide a friend as they navigate a painful path. You'll not let them fall, though. You're too good for that, Rabbit! Your hand-holding proves so on point that by Thursday, things fall into place. You get all the thanks in the world, too.

3. Dragon

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"Gimme, gimme" can shamelessly be your mantra this week since your best day arrives in your sign on a Receive Day. Friday is the sweet day where an avalanche falls, bringing you untold joy. It all starts when you finally get through a problem that's had you completely stressed out this month. You feel like the lifeblood has been returned to you on Monday.

Even though a few small problems are still creeping up on Tuesday and Wednesday, you've got so much energy back. You feel like you're the richest person in the world now that a situation is done and over with. You can't believe how much time you wasted just worrying. This really does become your week, Dragon!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.