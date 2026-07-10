3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck The Week Of July 13 - 19

Good luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs from July 13 to 19, 2026. This is the week to pay attention to your intuition and start believing you actually deserve everything you want.

The Super New Moon rises in Cancer on July 14, coloring the week in hope and optimism. This lunation magnifies a feeling of destiny and brings new beginnings into your life. You have the chance to manifest what you desire, but you must believe you deserve it.

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Luck responds to and is attracted by energy. Believing that something wonderful is about to happen opens up that channel and brings in the luck you need. Live your life as if the universe is on your side, and anything is possible, because it is.

1. Scorpio

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The universe will never give you one final chance toward anything that is destined for you, but what arises this week is unique. The Super New Moon in Cancer rises on July 14, encouraging you to seize this new beginning. This is occurring at the same time as Mercury retrograde in Cancer, which means that this really is a second chance to claim what is meant for you.

Reflect on what you’ve been afraid of starting in your life, Cancer. Whether it’s taking that new job or relocating to somewhere magical, you deserve to finally say yes to your dreams. You’ve been in this place before, and you’ve had this chance to change your life. Now, no matter what you’ve chosen in the past, you are guided to say yes so that you can finally see just how good life can get.

2. Sagittarius

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On July 19, the Libra Moon aligns with Jupiter in Leo, bringing a new idea or inspiration into your life. You often sell yourself short, or dismiss those divinely given ideas. But this week, the universe works through someone already in your life so that you can no longer ignore the path you are meant to take.

To make the most of this energy, you can't play it small, Sagittarius. You are destined for big things, and you are meant to live a life that is full of adventure and passion. Be open to the conversations that arise in the week ahead. Hold space for new ideas and listen to the people around you. The universe is trying to tell you that it’s time to make a change for the better.

3. Libra

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You are never really alone, Libra. Mars in Gemini aligns with Saturn in Aries on July 19, bringing about a new partnership or offer that helps you begin a brand-new chapter in your life. Mars is providing the luck, while Saturn is reminding you that you don’t actually have to do it all alone. You may need to be more selective in who you choose to partner up with, but that doesn’t mean you should isolate yourself.

The energy this week is all about taking action. The universe brings you an opportunity, but you must be the one to seize it. While partnership is important, be sure that you’re not waiting on someone to move ahead. The universe will put the right people onto your path, but that doesn’t mean you should hold yourself back for anyone. Have faith in your ability to create all you’ve ever desired and know that you have the support you need to make your dreams come true.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.