The Cancer New Moon On July 14 Has A Special Meaning For Your Zodiac Sign This Week

An incredibly powerful New Moon has a different meaning for each zodiac sign during the week of July 13 to 19, 2026. The New Moon rises in Cancer on Tuesday, helping us become more emotionally intelligent.

In the days ahead, we are being tested with Mercury currently retrograde, allowing us to revisit past lessons. We have more opportunities to shine and make meaningful connections with those around us. The Full Moon brings an empowering energy, pushing us to reach our potential. It is a period to abandon the ego and listen to others.

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Aries

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When the New Moon rises in Cancer, you have the urge to look into your family history and have some pertinent conversations that began when Jupiter was in Cancer. Echoes from the last Jupiter transit are felt this week as this emotional period allows you to close some chapters and perhaps even reconcile with others.

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The Cancer New Moon is encouraging you to heal your inner child, Aries. With Jupiter in Leo, creative outlets become almost medicinal for you. Prioritize your hobbies and the things that bring you joy.

Taurus

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During the New Moon in Cancer, you are motivated to face what has been hindering your progress. If you gave up on your dreams or did not see a method to continue pursuing them, you have a second chance this week.

The story that began during the Jupiter in Cancer transit last summer may repeat itself during this New Moon, but you have a lot more understanding now that Jupiter is in a new sign. This is a week to change your mindset and focus on what you can build and create in the next six months.

Gemini

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For you, Gemini, the Cancer New Moon is all about learning how to care for yourself. Uranus and Mars are in your sign, showing you the magic you can create. If you are focused on your career, this lunation brings a breakthrough.

You are in problem-solving mode now. The Moon also brings new ways to save money or be more aware of where you splurge. With this Cardinal energy, you know exactly how to make changes and improve your life.

Cancer

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The New Moon in your sign is an emotional transit that helps you see how far you've come in the last year. Congratulate yourself, even if you feel like your victories are insignificant. Remember, small steps lead you to greater accomplishments.

Your public life is the focal point, so be mindful of how you interact with others at this time, especially with Saturn aspecting your sign. This week, you are becoming more comfortable stepping into leadership positions.

Leo

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During this New Moon in Cancer, you are receiving support from Jupiter in your sign. This energy pushes you to awaken your imaginative side. Since Uranus and Mars are still in Gemini, and Mercury is retrograde, you have the opportunity to rediscover your muses or work on a project you may have forgotten.

The lunation also teaches you a lot about forgiveness and being more compassionate toward others. While Jupiter shows you how to embrace your ego, the Moon reminds you of the importance of humility.

Virgo

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With the New Moon in Cancer, this is the time to be there for others and see your relationships for what they are. This lunation is transforming your friendships for the better. You are becoming more transparent with the people in your life.

This energy helps you become more nurturing, and your friendships appreciate this quality. Honesty is essential during this Mercury retrograde, as is patience. This week you are elevating your connections.

Libra

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All eyes are on you during the New Moon in Cancer, Libra, so it is important to understand your position in your respective field. Alliances are essential, since this is a period when working well with others makes a huge difference for you.

The Cancer Moon wants everyone to share and be there for others. With the Pluto and Jupiter opposition, you have the urge to travel and explore new horizons. If you want more entertainment and adventure, you can find it this week.

Scorpio

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What you are learning at this time is preparing you for your professional ambitions over the next year. With the New Moon in Cancer, you are also beginning to understand a lot about what brings you joy.

This week brings a fresh beginning to your career or academic pursuits. You may finally get that promotion or apply to that program you’ve been dreaming of. However, be mindful that Mercury is still retrograde, so double-check all of your work.

Sagittarius

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Mars and Uranus are bringing some volatility to your relationships and transforming how you relate to others. The Cancer New Moon encourages you to step up and take on a new role either at home or at work.

Your evolution is obvious this week, and you must believe in yourself and what you are capable of. It's time to rise up and excel. You're taking on a diplomatic role and learning how to be less critical of others.

Capricorn

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The Cancer New Moon gives you the chance to close out any pending chapters and embrace a new beginning. Leave those old toxic love stories in the past and prepare for more positive and healing connections moving forward.

This also shows you the importance of a strong support system. This allows you to face any fears you might have to confront during this Pluto and Jupiter opposition. You are discovering your power now, and what you learn about yourself might surprise you.

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Aquarius

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During the Cancer New Moon, you are building better relationships with those around you. If you prefer to work alone, you are encouraged to partake in collaborative projects. Pluto in your sign, making an opposition to Jupiter, is teaching you how to be more present with others.

The lunation prepares you for some new themes that will enter your life over the next year. It is a moment when exercising more compassion is essential to improve the connections you have now and in the future.

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Pisces

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As a water sign, the New Moon in Cancer is your moment to become comfortable in the spotlight, especially since this energy is happening in your relationship sector. This is your reminder not to settle for less and to seek the partners who love you and are most aligned with your values and goals.

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If you are in a romantic relationship, spend time with your partner and show them that they are important to you through your words and actions. If you are single, you can meet someone new at this time.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.