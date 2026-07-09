Financial Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of July 13 - 19

Three zodiac signs are attracting luck and financial success from July 13 to 19, 2026. This week, they are willing to take a risk to create long-lasting wealth.

The Super New Moon rises in Cancer on July 14, bringing a chance to turn your finances around. This energy helps you focus on what you need to feel stable, while also bringing in a new sense of abundance into your life. The alignment between Jupiter in Leo and Uranus in Gemini on July 17 then reminds you that you can’t create true wealth without a little bit of risk. As Mars in Gemini aligns with Saturn in Aries on July 19, this same theme is once again highlighted.

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This week, reflect on your options for increasing your income. Know that the timing is right for you to lay the foundation for a new financial beginning. You are ready for whatever comes next.

1. Gemini

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Embody a sense of gratitude, Gemini. On July 14, the Super New Moon rises in Cancer, helping you see just how much you already have. The Cancer energy has you reflecting on what actually helps you feel abundant in your life. It’s not just your income or savings account that brings security, but the people and connections who surround you. Embodying gratitude helps open your eyes to the new opportunities that are arising this week.

This is the time for you to feel fulfilled. Any decision you make right now isn’t because you are in a state of lack, but because you know exactly what you deserve. While Mercury is still retrograde in Cancer, don’t be afraid to return to a theme or even a professional opportunity from the past. You are being guided to where you are meant to be.

2. Cancer

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You must believe in yourself, Cancer. By nature, you tend to play it safe. You want to feel secure and know that you have a home base in this world. This also means that when it comes to money, you tend to follow the rules and not necessarily take risks. But on July 17, as Jupiter in Leo aligns with Uranus in Gemini, you are encouraged to do just that.

This is the time to finally start following your intuition. Listen to those divine ideas, even if they don’t make sense. This doesn’t mean that you must wager your entire savings on a dream, but you have to be willing to invest in what you hope to create. Jupiter in Leo won’t just bring financial wealth but also recognition. It’s time for you to tap into your intuition so you can create something that will lead to lasting success.

3. Pisces

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This is what you’ve been preparing for, Pisces. On July 19, Mars in Gemini aligns with Saturn in Aries, bringing about a chance for investments and greater responsibility. You’ve already been doing a great deal of work to be more responsible and mature with your finances. That effort is now finally about to pay off.

You are guided to focus on investments involving real estate. This may include purchasing a new property; however, it may also involve investing in your current home. Not only must you tap into your responsible attitude toward money, but you also have to manage paperwork and projects during this time. However, you can handle it all. What you’re doing now isn’t just about increasing your net worth, but also part of building generational wealth.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.