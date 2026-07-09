The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From July 13 - 19

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day this week, from July 13 to 19, 2026, everything in the universe is working together to bring you closer to your destiny.

The Super New Moon in Cancer rises on July 14, just after Mercury Cazimi in the same sign. While you may want to only focus on what’s ahead of you, Mercury retrograde highlights what you’ve previously missed or passed on. Still, this week, you are poised for a new beginning. Trust that everything has always happened for your greatest good and get ready to manifest all you’ve ever dreamed of.

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Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Sunday, July 19

Stretch what you think is possible, Aries. You’ve taken a more pragmatic approach to your dreams, but the universe still has some divine surprises in store for you. Being practical doesn’t mean closing yourself off from unexpected opportunities.

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Stay ready on July 19, as Mars in Gemini aligns with Saturn in Aries. This energy is about shifting your perspective and bringing a new beginning into your life. Don’t feel disheartened if that also means you have to change your dreams. What you are being guided to is better than what it may have to abandon.

Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Monday, July 13

On July 13, Venus in Virgo squares off with Uranus in Gemini, changing how you think about luck. Venus in Virgo brings abundance and luck through the connections in your life. It also blesses any real estate endeavors.

You may be on the brink of starting a new business or purchasing a new property. You are redefining what success means to you. This is your chance to let your life, not just your career, soar to new heights. Embrace this lucky energy, Taurus.

Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Thursday, July 16

Don’t be afraid to try something different, Gemini. On July 16, Lilith in Sagittarius forms a trine with the Leo Moon, bringing in an offer for a new partnership or business endeavor.

Lilith in Sagittarius is helping you seize new partnership opportunities and do whatever is necessary to fall in love with your life. Yet, to do that, you must accept what is offered to you. Don’t be afraid to make a radical decision in the days ahead or do things differently. That is precisely what the universe is asking of you.

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Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Tuesday, July 14

The Super New Moon rises in your sign on July 14, helping you embrace a new beginning in your life, Cancer. This lunation is a chance for you to create the closure you need so you can actually start moving forward in the ways that you dream of.

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Don’t limit yourself by what you think is possible or get caught up in what has happened in the past. This energy is intense and lucky, helping you to set an intention to manifest all of your dreams.

Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Thursday, July 16

Trust your heart, Leo. Lilith in Sagittarius forms a trine with the Moon in your zodiac sign on July 16. This alignment helps you trust yourself and walk away from what in your life is no longer working. This doesn’t necessarily mean that there is an ending in store, though.

You're done subscribing to what you should be doing, and as a result, you may break a few rules. Yet, it is all for a greater good. Trust in your heart, and let this season become one that you can look back on, grateful you finally did what was best for you.

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Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Monday, July 13

Create the change you need, Virgo. Nothing is just going to happen on its own. Right now, it feels like you’re holding all the cards because you are the one meant to take action.

On July 13, Venus in your zodiac sign squares Uranus in Gemini, bringing about a positive and lucrative career development. But it’s not just going to happen on its own. Instead, you must initiate it. Use this time to embrace change and believe in yourself. Be willing to take a risk on actually having your dreams come true.

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Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Tuesday, July 14

You deserve success, Libra. The Super New Moon in Cancer rises on July 14, bringing about an immense phase of success and recognition into your life. A Super New Moon is a time for new beginnings; however, with it being closer to Earth, manifestation occurs more rapidly.

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Direct this energy towards your career or college aspirations. Do whatever you must to go after the success you deserve. This is an incredible time to get a promotion or new position. Stay open if something arises from the past as well, because it may be the key to your success.

Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Thursday, July 16

Be willing to take a chance, Scorpio. Lilith in Sagittarius aligns with the Leo Moon on July 16, bringing in an increase of wealth and fulfillment to your professional life. Yet, you must take a risk in order to receive it.

Hold space for an unexpected outcome, too. Just because you have devoted a significant amount of time to one career path doesn’t mean that is where luck will be found. When a new opportunity arises this week, be willing to take it, no matter how far-fetched it may seem.

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Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Monday, July 13

Your work should uplift your life, Sagittarius. On July 13, Venus in Virgo squares Uranus in Gemini, prompting a dramatic life change in your career and personal life. While this energy favors going into business with a romantic or professional connection, it’s also about shifting your priorities in the best way possible.

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Your work shouldn’t be separate from your life, but allow you to live out your dreams. This means you should feel uplifted and inspired by the work that you do. An unexpected opportunity arises in the next few days, so be sure you are ready for change.

Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Sunday, July 19

You have to believe in your own success story, Capricorn. No one is going to make you feel worthy if you haven’t done that for yourself. This means that rather than hitching your success to milestones or external changes, you have to define it within yourself. Think about the big picture and what success looks like and allows you to do.

On July 19, the Libra Moon aligns with Jupiter in Leo. This energy brings in a new sense of abundance and wealth to your life, but only if you can already see just how many of your dreams have come true.

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Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Monday, July 13

Take an unconventional approach to your happiness, Aquarius. What is right for others often doesn’t feel right for you. You are actually as different as you feel, which means that you also need to let yourself discover what brings the happiness and joy that you seek.

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On July 13, Venus in Virgo squares Uranus in Gemini, helping you honor what has changed within yourself. This is the beginning of redefining what you want for yourself and what actually makes you happy. While this energy primarily targets your personal life, it may also help to kickstart a new beginning in your career.

Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Tuesday, July 14

This is everything that is meant for you, Pisces. On July 14, the Super New Moon rises in Cancer, bringing you a new beginning filled with abundance and joy. This lunation helps get your life back on track, especially if you’ve been doubting yourself recently. Yet, it’s also a time when what has happened in the past suddenly loses its hold on you.

This new beginning enhances your creativity and boosts your intuition. It even brings in possibilities for your forever love. You are entering a chapter of ease and divine joy, so be prepared to receive everything that has always been meant for you.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.