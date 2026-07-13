The Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, July 14 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The daily tarot horoscope for July 14, 2026, is here for each zodiac sign. The Sun and the New Moon are in Cancer just before the Moon enters Leo on Tuesday. The card reading for everyone is from the Five of Swords, reversed.

If you really dislike arguing, the reversed Five of Swords is perfect for you. Five is always about a deeply unsettling situation, and Swords relates to how you think about a problem as it's happening. Expect someone to push your buttons on Tuesday. That's just what happens when the Moon is in fiery Leo. Today's tarot reading shows which area of life people are more likely to choose peace over petty drama.

Daily tarot horoscope for Tuesday, July 14, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: The Lovers

The Lovers tarot card references a super harmonious relationship. You most definitely want to keep things that way, though it might not be easy when the Leo Moon on July 14 pushes that passion button.

Things can go well, or you might bump heads if you're with another fire sign. You'll want to be extra careful not to take anything too personally or get reactive. You want to keep a level head. In the name of love, you can do it, Aries!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: Judgment

You know better, and a part of you will fight to the bitter end when someone you know who is wrong tells you that you're not thinking clearly. You can choose the high road, though, Taurus.

The Judgment tarot card says that you know what you know. Enough said. Things don't have to be so intense, even though it feels that way when you're in it on July 14. Don't worry so much about others' opinions. If needed, let them!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: Knight of Swords

You don't always come across as super ambitious, Gemini. You're better known as friendly and sociable. You are the one who helps people get their ideas flowing and moving in the right direction.

The Knight of Swords reveals that on July 14, the other side of your personality comes out, surprising everyone. Who knows, Gemini. You might even catch yourself off guard by how hard you're willing to work for what you want.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Six of Pentacles

With the Moon entering Leo on July 14, your financial sector is active. The Six of Pentacles tarot card represents the sweet, tender side of you that will give someone in need the shirt right off your back.

You don't want to keep score, though, Cancer. You love to give, but you also know it's not always easy to tell who is taking advantage of your generosity and who is genuinely interested in being your friend.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

That feeling of doom and gloom often comes up when the luckiest card in the deck is reversed. The Wheel of Fortune, reversed, often symbolizes a yucky sense that things aren't going to get better soon.

You were just at the brink of giving up. But on July 14, you feel hope again. The Moon entering your sign reminds you who you truly are. You're a winner, Leo, and don't you forget it!

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: Nine of Cups

All the warm and fuzzies are here for you with this amazingly positive tarot card of the day, the Nine of Cups.

The Nine is the ultimate sign of success in tarot, and Cups is that sense of deep gratitude and surprise when your life works out in ways that you can't even fathom because of how good it is. On July 14, it's time to pull out your gratitude journal and write down everything you are thankful for. The list will be long, Virgo!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: Seven of Pentacles

It's a good practice to keep tabs on yourself. As the saying goes, "What gets measured gets results," and you're here to grow, Libra.

Your tarot card, the Seven of Pentacles, highlights all the incredible things you are doing right now and how you should check on your progress. On July 14, start small if it seems too big a task to take on in one swoop. You will be amazed by how much you accomplish.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Three of Swords

Ouch, Scorpio. Someone has decided to treat you in a way that you don't deserve, and you aren't standing for it. You are so loyal, and having a person test your friendship is tough.

The Three of Swords is about betrayal and how heartbreakingly sad it feels when people break trust. On July 14, you have to do what's best for you in the end. It's going to be hard, but if anyone can do it, you can.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Four of Swords, reversed

The Four of Swords, reversed, highlights that feeling where you just need to get out there and do stuff. On July 14, it's super hard not to act when the timing feels right, even if you know, in your head, it's probably wrong.

You are the type of person who does not like to stay in one spot for too long. On Tuesday, impatience could be the best of you. You'll have to decide what to do and when. Play it smart, Sag.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Cups

Life is more than the experiences you have. It's also a celebration of the friendships you make along the way. Your daily tarot card is the Three of Cups, which symbolizes the fun you have when you truly appreciate the people in your life each day.

The friends that make your time special are the ones to reach out to just to call on July 14. See how things are going and say hello.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Swords

The Nine of Swords can signify emotional challenges when life feels harder than it needs to be. You are super thoughtful. That strength can, every once in a while, be a weakness.

Take care of yourself on Tuesday, Aquarius, especially if you get overly caught up in your head. If you catch yourself overthinking and feeling pressured beyond your ability to handle the stress on July 14, do something that helps you feel better.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Pentacles, reversed

You can only control what you can handle. You have to leave certain things to fate. On July 14, your tarot card, the Four of Pentacles (reversed), speaks to whirlwind circumstances that can make life feel crazy at times.

Pisces, you can ride the waves better than anyone. But don't forget to give yourself some leeway. It's always best not to make any life-changing choices when you're unsure about what's going on around you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.