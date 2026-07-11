The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For July 13 - 19, 2026 Is Here With A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

The weekly tarot horoscope for July 13 - 19, 2026 is here with a reading for each zodiac sign. This week's card for everyone is the Ace of Cups, which is associated with feeling fulfilled.

We have a New Moon in Cancer on July 14, a very strong moon for manifesting. Mercury is still retrograde in Cancer, too. So even though you can expect some mixed signals at home or with family, the Ace of Cups says happiness is available to you this week, so long as you listen to your intuition.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for June 13 - 19, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: The Hermit

The Hermit is a message from the tarot to slow it down a bit. You're used to acting first and thinking later, but this is a week to sit with your feelings before you act on them.

Skip the group hangs this week if you can and give yourself a quiet night or two instead. If you can’t put your finger on what’s been bothering you, journaling for ten minutes before bed will tell you a lot.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: Four of Wands

This is a great tarot card for you to get this week, Taurus. The Four of Wands tells me you have a great week at home to look forward to. Just the way you like it!

Since the New Moon on July 14 rises in Cancer, the zodiac sign that represents home and family, small acts of care at home will pay off more than anything else.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: Two of Swords

The Two of Swords shows up when it’s time to make a decision. You’ve been going back and forth in your head about something. It doesn’t help that your ruling planet, Mercury, is retrograde, which always makes it a little harder for you to think straight.

Remember that the collective card for this week is the Ace of Cups, which means your intuition is on point this week. Your gut already knows the answer. Trust it.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: The Star

Wow, Cancer. You have a big week! I can tell by the Star showing up for you that everything is finally starting to fall into place. Even if it doesn’t quite feel like it yet to you, just you wait.

The New Moon in your sign comes through for you in a big way on July 14. Let people take care of you this week instead of doing it all yourself. You’ll feel like a whole new person after this week.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Cups

Leo, the Eight of Cups asks you to walk away from something that no longer fits your life, even if it used to feel good. I usually see the Eight of Cups when it’s time to take a step back.

You don't need an audience for this decision. Being honest with yourself is more than enough. You’re making room for something that ends up being worth more than what you're leaving behind.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Pentacles

The Queen of Pentacles symbolizes things like success and abundance. Two things that actually describe your life pretty well now that Venus is in your sign, Virgo.

You're in a grounded, generous mood this week, and it rubs off on everyone around you.

Just don’t forget to let yourself receive care too, not just give it. This is a good week to make your home and your body feel taken care of.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: Justice

Libra, at this point, the tarot is basically screaming at you to just make that decision already. Waiting it out and thinking in circles about it has only made things a lot harder than they need to be.

To be fair, Mercury retrograde in Cancer is definitely not making this decision any easier for you. Do yourself a favor and make the New Moon on July 14 your deadline. Trust me when I say you’ll feel so much more at ease once this decision is behind you.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Death

Mercury retrograde in Cancer has brought up some past feelings you thought you were already over. But apparently, you’re not. The Death tarot card is your sign that this is the week to finally let go of that part of your life.

Your intuition knows it doesn't fit who you are anymore. Trust the process, Scorpio, even when it's uncomfortable. What comes next will feel more like you than what you're leaving behind.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Seven of Cups

I usually see the Seven of Cups in a reading when analysis paralysis is involved. It’s nice to have options, which is good, Sagittarius. But now you have to figure out what to do with them.

Luckily, Neptune is retrograde, which actually makes things clearer to you this week. Think about where you picture yourself in a month or even a few months from now. One of the options in front of you is the best way to get there.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Ten of Wands

You have a lot on your plate (what else is new?), but according to the Ten of Wands, the hardest part is over. This week, you get to enjoy what you’ve worked so hard for.

This isn’t to say you don’t have any responsibility to worry about. But taking some time to chill will actually help you get even more done. And of course, don’t forget that you’re allowed to ask for help when you need it!

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: The Chariot

The Chariot usually pops up when you need to steer yourself through some chaos instead of just waiting for it to go away on its own. Mercury retrograde has already messed up plans with friends or groups you're part of at least once.

Think ahead this week, Aquarius. Have a Plan A, B, C, and probably even a Plan D just to be on the safe side. You don't need everyone to agree with you to move forward, Aquarius.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Pisces: The High Priestess

Your intuition is stronger than usual this week. Which says a lot, because your intuition is naturally very strong. The High Priestess is a little reminder to make sure you’re listening to it this week!

Pay attention to your dreams. Any gut feelings that seemingly show up out of nowhere likely have something important to tell you. You don't need proof for everything you sense this week, Pisces. You already have the answers you've been searching for.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.