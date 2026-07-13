Daily Horoscopes Are Here For Tuesday, July 14, 2026: The Cancer New Moon Gives You A Chance To Start Over

Your daily horoscope is here for July 14, 2026, when the New Moon in Cancer brings something from the past back into each zodiac sign's life.

New moons are usually about starting something, well, new. However, this one's a little different. Mercury is retrograde and in conjunction with the Moon, which means this beginning is actually a return. Pay attention to who and what reappear in your life on Tuesday, because they are coming back for a reason. This moment is bringing you closer to your destiny.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, July 14, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Slow down, Aries. July 14 is not about taking action, but going inward and processing your feelings. You may want to move forward, but there is something from your past that you must address first.

If you've been holding a grudge, it's time to let it go. If not for their sake, then for your own. Practice forgiveness so you can move on, free from this negative energy. You'll be surprised by how good it feels to no longer have this situation weighing on your shoulders.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Choose your words carefully, Taurus. Tuesday's New Moon in Cancer activates your house of communication. But with Mercury retrograde conjuncting the Moon, you need to watch your words. If you're not careful, what you say can be easily misconstrued.

That doesn't mean you should stay silent, though. Just slow down and think before you speak. Double-check any messages you send, whether they are work emails or text messages to friends.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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You tend to overthink past decisions, Gemini, especially when it comes to your finances. July 14 is a good day to review your budget, but don't be too hard on yourself if you've spent more than you meant to. The Cancer New Moon gives you a chance to reset.

On Tuesday, it's time to get back on track. Put an end to your impulse buying and start saving again. Look at your finances, and pay attention to what is working, and what definitely is not. You have the chance now to create a new stream of income, or return to one you forgot about.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This is your New Moon, Cancer, and it's the most personally significant one you get all year. The Sun, the Moon, and Mercury retrograde are all in your sign on Tuesday, giving you a chance to reset.

On July 14, take a moment to set some intentions. Reflect on your current goals and the ones you had in the past. You may feel the urge to return to a past dream. Follow that instinct.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo season is just eight days away. As the Sun prepares to enter your sign, you are urged to let go of what in your life no longer serves you.

For you, Leo, Tuesday's New Moon is all about release. You have grown and evolved as a person, and that means you need to let go of what doesn't align with the new version of you. What in your life has become outdated? What are you needlessly holding onto from your past?

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Who are you missing, Virgo? Someone you lost touch with is on your mind on Tuesday. Perhaps they're an old friend you drifted apart from or an ex-lover you're still thinking about.

The Cancer New Moon on July 14 brings a fresh energy that benefits your social life. Yet, that doesn't mean you are meeting new people. Consider reaching out to the person you can't stop thinking about. You may find that your relationship is better and easier this time around.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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On July 14, take a moment to reflect on your professional goals. Are you happy with your current career path? Is there something you want to change? You may find that you want to shift directions or even return to an old goal that you previously abandoned.

That being said, don't rush into anything on Tuesday. This is a good time to think strategy and start planning, but don't make any commitments just yet.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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The Cancer New Moon makes you emotional, Scorpio, and Mercury retrograde doesn't help matters. You're feeling nostalgic on July 14, and you may find yourself ruminating over past decisions or overthinking old conversations.

Be careful not to let your emotions get the better of you. Take time alone to journal or meditate. It's OK to think about the past, but regrets aren't worth your time.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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You've been burned before, Sagittarius, and so you've had your guard up. That's fair, but it's also not you. You are the eternal optimist of the zodiac, and you prefer to look at the bright side. Yet, lately you've been assuming the worst.

That changes on July 14. During the Cancer New Moon, you finally start feeling like yourself again, and this helps you trust someone else. Being vulnerable is scary, but it is worth it. It's time to let your walls down.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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The Cancer New Moon directly opposes your sign, Capricorn, putting the spotlight on your closest relationships. You have the chance on Tuesday to connect more deeply with the most important people in your life.

There's also a chance that an ex makes a reappearance. If you decide to let them back into your life, make sure to set better boundaries this time around. It's OK to give them a second chance, as long as you don't make the same mistakes as before.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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It's time to ditch those bad habits, Aquarius. On July 14, take an honest look at your daily routine and habits and address what isn't working. The Cancer New Moon helps you make the changes you need to improve your day-to-day life.

Whatever you begin on Tuesday will really pay off later this month, when the Full Moon rises in your sign. Start putting in the effort now so you can see some positive results in two weeks.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday's energy brings you a wave of creative inspiration, Pisces. With Mercury retrograde nearby, you may be returning to a project you started and set down. This is the day you pick it back up with a fresh set of eyes.

You may be extra emotional during the Cancer New Moon. Channel those feelings into your creative pursuits. If you are feeling nostalgic, use that in your art, too. On July 14, you are able to produce something seriously special.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.