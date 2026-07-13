3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On July 14, 2026

On July 14, 2026, three zodiac signs are experiencing a kind of hope they haven't felt in a very long time. This is all thanks to Node retrograde and its ability to change our perspective on our own destiny.

If we thought we were fated for one thing, during this transit, we find that we were all wrong. The slight misunderstanding actually took our optimism away from us because we felt stuck. But hope finally returns on Tuesday, all because we open our minds to seeing life a different way. These astrological signs get a second chance. Belief is back on the menu. Enjoy!

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1. Aquarius

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During this Node retrograde, you are looking within for answers, Aquarius. You know that some self-reflection is called for, so take some time alone and dive deep.

You've always wanted to pinpoint your purpose, but you've also noticed that your purpose seems to change every few years. Something occurs to you on Tuesday that lets you know that things are about to shift once again. The best thing you can do is just go with it. Don't fight this change.

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You aren't always one to take risky chances, but something about this retrograde has you reconsidering. Follow your gut on this one. Hope is about to re-enter your life, and it's about time!

2. Virgo

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When you make a choice, even an impulsive one, you usually commit to it fully. This is what creates your destiny, Virgo. You choose what you want, and then you pursue it, and usually successfully.

The Nodes are all about fate, and during this retrograde, you are thinking a lot about your future. This energy has you looking at your choices, and on Tuesday, you find that it's time to change things up a bit. You are tired of the way things have been, and you are looking for a serious transformation.

On July 14, you receive a sign of hope that proves to you that doing things your way is the only way. In your world, there's no other option. You feel happy and confident, and your choices lead you to the right places. Trust yourself and keep up the good work!

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3. Sagittarius

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When you believe, you go all the way, Sagittarius. However, when you lose your faith, there's no returning for you. So, you need something in your life that gives you hope. Fortunately, that's exactly what you get during this Node retrograde.

This transit acts like an injection of adrenaline and positive energy. On Tuesday, you feel charged up and enthusiastic about life once again. When that happens, there's no stopping you. Whatever you set your mind to, you can accomplish.

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You are known as the eternal optimist of the zodiac, and you are someone who very desperately needs hope to stay alive in your life. This is because you use this hope as a power source for creativity and survival. On July 14, you are full of hope, and it's not going anywhere any time soon.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.