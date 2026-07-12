Weekly Love Horoscope For July 13 - 19 — Aside From One Day This Week, Things Are Looking Very Good

Weekly love horoscopes are here for July 13 - 19, 2026. Every zodiac sign is destined for something big this week, leading up to an astrological event that hasn't happened in at least 2000 years. But first, Venus square Uranus makes July 13 a good day for trying something new or unexpected. On July 14, July’s New Moon falls at 21 degrees of Cancer. Nurturing and sharing emotions is a good use of the energy if it seems appropriate.

As the week goes on, Uranus sextiles Neptune and then trines Pluto. Some astrologers are referring to these transits as the Barbault Basket, as the planets form a basket formation that creates focus and independence. Astrologer Andre Barbault, who's known for his accurate predictions, refers to it as a "splendid re-launch of civilization." Some astrologers and Barbault believe this combination will bring about an awakening in society that will bring out our better natures and fix what is broken in the world over time.

Weekly love horoscopes for July 13 - 19, 2026:

Aries

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This week, you may get the urge to break free from any relationship that has become too predictable or boring. That said, Aries, think things through. Don’t make any spur-of-the-moment changes you may live to regret.

The New Moon in Cancer falls in your fourth house of home and family. Tuesday may be too emotional for your liking, but the planets are calling for an emotional reset.

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Taurus

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Your ruling planet, Venus, squares Uranus as the week begins. This causes a change in your relationship that starts with a significant mood swing or canceled plans.

Whatever it is, something happens that makes you want more space when you start feeling overwhelmed by someone this week, Taurus. If this is the case, don’t react. Think things through.

The New Moon on Tuesday should be quite pleasant. Communication will be important.

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Gemini

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The Venus-Uranus square on Monday brings about a little surprise that shakes things up in your love life, Gemini. But don't worry. If things are solid, this shouldn’t be a problem. It's good to do something different every once in a while.

The Cancer New Moon brings about a deep-seated desire for security on Tuesday. Your feelings of self-worth could be tested, but don't let that change how you feel about yourself.

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Cancer

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The New Moon falls in your sign this week! This is your so-called ‘birthday moon,’ which often serves as a reset or your own little personal new year.

It will also bring up a desire for emotional and financial security. Starting now, you won’t accept less than this. Don’t let any random thoughts or baggage put you off at the start of the week, because otherwise, it is a great week for love.

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Leo

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Jupiter has begun its transit through your sign, Leo, bringing you a full year of luck (which can include love or meeting someone significant if you are single).

Between the Venus-Uranus square on Monday and the New Moon that falls in your 12th house of isolation on Tuesday, there could be some drama this week. Keep cool and avoid impulsive moves you could later regret.

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Virgo

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Venus has entered your sign, Virgo. That means this is the month when you look, feel, and come across as your best. Live it up!

On Monday, Venus squares Uranus. This could shake things up in some way. On the other hand, it could be a day of something new and different. Either way, don’t set plans in stone.

The New Moon that falls in your house of friends and wishes on Tuesday should be very grounding.

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Libra

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Monday’s Venus-Uranus square brings up hidden issues or baggage for you, Libra. Luckily, if your relationship is solid, it should not be a major problem. Even if there is an issue, it should disappear quickly.

On Tuesday, the Cancer New Moon has you thinking about just how close you are to someone special and where things may be headed. Hint: it's somewhere good.

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Scorpio

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The New Moon in Cancer is a beautiful time for getting together with a love interest. Cancer is highly compatible with you, so July 14 is a beautiful day. You could also plan a trip or getaway at this time that will go well.

Don’t let the Venus-Uranus square throw you off balance this week, Scorpio. Instead, use it to try something new or even go somewhere new and exciting. Someone you've been with in the past could surface since Mercury is still retrograde.

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Sagittarius

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Monday’s Venus-Uranus square is a wild card and can go in many directions, Sagittarius. This includes meeting someone new, which may or may not last, considering Uranus is not a planet associated with stability.

The New Moon falls in your house of intimacy and partner’s money on Tuesday. This house is also connected to the way you feel in a relationship, so you'll likely do a great deal of reflecting this week.

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Capricorn

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The New Moon in Cancer falls in your seventh house of partners, Capricorn. This represents a reset in your relationship if you have one. Now is the time to create and lean into a nurturing and secure connection with a loved one.

Monday’s Venus-Uranus square could shift your mood, but you can make good use of it by trying something new and exciting, even if it’s a new restaurant.

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Aquarius

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Monday’s Venus-Uranus square brings a shift in romantic energies this week. Uranus tends to make us want more freedom and independence in relationships. However, if an issue arises, it won't last long if the relationship is solid.

On Tuesday, the Cancer New Moon will have you thinking about romantic and emotional security and peace.

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Pisces

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Venus has begun its transit through your seventh house of partners, Pisces, but the Venus-Uranus square on July 13 could be disruptive.

Channel this energy into a new activity. Do something different on Monday and take charge of this energy rather than letting it take charge of you.

The New Moon in Cancer falls in your fifth house of love on Tuesday, a beautiful and emotional day when you bond on a deeper level.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.