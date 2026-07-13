Life Finally Gets Better For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 14 During The Cancer New Moon

On July 14, 2026, life finally starts getting better for three zodiac signs. The New Moon rises in Cancer, promising the new beginning we need.

No matter what we've been through, there's one thing we can all agree on: the rough times taught us something important. For what it's worth, the truest lesson of them all is that nothing lasts forever, including the challenging moments. For these astrological signs, this is when life starts to get better.

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What a relief! On Tuesday, we can't deny that things are changing for the better. Now, we must flow with that New Moon energy and allow the positive changes to occur, without standing in its way. Make way for good things to happen!

1. Cancer

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You've secretly wanted everything in your life to change, but you hadn't a clue as to how to make that happen. On Tuesday, when the New Moon rises in your sign, you are able to start again. You couldn't stop this new beginning even if you tried, Cancer. Fortunately, you are not fighting it.

You are very good at thinking things through. During this lunation, your big ideas overpower your shyness or hesitancy. This shows you that you're stronger than you thought.

This realization improves your life and makes it feel more authentic. You're not faking it this time. This is the real deal, and you mean to honor it by showing up with a positive mindset.

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2. Scorpio

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For you to get past the one thing in your life that has caused you such grief, you must practice forgiveness. It's such a simple act, Scorpio, and yet, you've put it off forever.

On Tuesday, during the New Moon in Cancer, you start to see forgiveness as something that actually gives you a break. It's not so much about letting the other person get away with anything. It's more about putting the issue behind you for your own sake. After all, holding a grudge hurts everyone involved.

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Forgiveness gives you the freedom to walk away, and that is what makes your life so much better. Starting on this day, you have a new motto: Forgive to live. You feel this mindset working well and improving your life by the second.

3. Pisces

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Life gets better for you during the Cancer New Moon because you decide that being kind is the only way you can deal with everything going on in the world. If you are to function as yourself, Pisces, then you must be considerate, and that mindset is what makes life so much better for you.

On Tuesday, you get to see that as soon as you show your heart, others warm to you. Nobody wants to hurt you, nor do they wish to take anything away from you. There's no reason to have your guard up so high.

During this special lunation, you are experiencing the Law of Attraction at work. You are now getting back all that you give. So, if you give lovingkindness, that is what your life starts to revolve around.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.