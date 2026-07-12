Life Keeps Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs The Further Into The Week Of July 13 - 19 We Get

During the week of July 13 to 19, 2026, life is getting better for three zodiac signs. The days ahead are full of unexpected drama and excitement.

On July 13, Venus squares Uranus, bringing surprises our way. Plans can change, so stay open to trying something new or even meeting new people. Don't write anything in stone, though, because with the planet of sudden change involved, things can quickly move in a different direction. The New Moon in Cancer then rises on July 14, bringing our focus to our emotions, for better or worse.

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1. Leo

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After the New Moon in Cancer, the Moon moves into your sign and opposes Pluto. This energy brings up some deep-seated fears or issues. The Uranus-Venus square also affects your relationships and may bring about a money crisis, perceived or otherwise. Expect to face sudden and unexpected tension this week.

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This combination of transits forces an awakening for you, Leo. You must release all versions of yourself that are outdated or no longer apply to your current life. This could include partnerships, if they are no longer serving you.

To get through the week successfully, don't make any impulsive financial decisions, and if necessary, put yourself on a budget. Guard and protect your energy and don’t let it be depleted by social activities that serve no real purpose. Get plenty of rest and practice patience. If unexpected changes occur, stay flexible and don’t get caught up in power struggles or arguments you can’t win.

2. Aquarius

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The Cancer New Moon and Mercury retrograde both fall in your house of health and daily routines. You are likely to feel some type of imbalance at work or have to deal with someone difficult. The Venus-Uranus square on July 13 could potentially affect your money if not handled properly.

Don't make any sudden decisions based on what happens this week, Aquarius. Remember that during retrograde Mercury, we experience confusion and turbulence. It's normal to not have clarity right now. Practice patience this week and don’t become embroiled in a power struggle you may lose. Also, avoid signing contracts that could affect your career. To get through the week unscathed, prioritize self-care and spend time with supportive people.

3. Taurus

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Venus, your ruling planet, creates an unpredictable square with Uranus on July 13. This brings about unexpected changes in relationships or friendships. Mercury is also retrograde, negatively impacting your communication.

Watch your conversations with friends and love interests this week, Taurus. Remember that during retrograde Mercury, you or others can become confused. Words are easily misconstrued, so choose what you say carefully. Take a second to think before responding to something that seems out of character and don’t get angry if something goes awry.

The strength of the bull lies in its slow movement and measured actions. Don’t waste energy on friction that will result in nothing positive. Instead, focus primarily on completing your obligations this week, even if delays come up. If miscommunication occurs, remain calm and ask simple questions to clear things up as quickly as possible.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.