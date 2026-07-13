Hardships Come To An End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, July 14

Hard times will come to an end for four Chinese zodiac signs on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. The pillar for Tuesday is the Earth Ox on a Destruction Day. The month is the Wood Sheep, and it's the year of the Fire Horse.

You really can tell when it's an Earth Ox day because everything you do, all your desires point toward stability. You just want everything to be stable and simple. Each action you take at your job has to have an outcome. When you talk with friends, you want to get to the point. Tuesday is also a Destruction Day. So say bye-bye to anything that makes you feel overwhelmed.

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You want everything as easy as possible. Even when you are doing something for yourself, you like it uncomplicated. Today isn't about trying new things or getting super fancy. You want to know where you're going and how you intend to get there.

1. Ox

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Ox, lately, the relationship has felt kind of rocky, and you have really tried your very best to remove any tension you've caused on your side. On Tuesday, you decide that if you can't be around each other without arguing, then you will take your presence and do other things. To you, this is healthy.

It's not exactly ghosting, but safe distancing and putting space where it belongs. You post all your happy photos online showing that life can and will go on without them. They watch your stories, and you just know they miss you. Finally, things are getting somewhere because you're a little bit petty but also smart. The hardships come to an end; all is fair in love and war!

2. Snake

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On Tuesday, Snake, you are tired of the clutter that's built around your home. You have been planning for a future craft, but ya know it's just never going to happen. Deep down, you sense the whole ordeal is way over your head. You truly, truly, truly had the best intentions. But you just don't have time, and the thought of it lingering over your head is too much.

You decide to give all the items to a friend who will follow through, unlike you. The weight is off your shoulders now, and now you can focus on the things that you're good at. Hard times? Where? They are like the stuff you didn't really need. Gone!

3. Rooster

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You've been hanging out at a job you just honestly don't like. The people, the vibe, everything just stresses you out even before you leave your house. It's Tuesday, and you can't wait for the weekend. So, rather than stay stuck where you are, you make a decision. Today will be the day that you will find another one. Yes, you know it's gonna be super hard.

No matter what, you've made a choice that you can't back out of. Your happiness is on the horizon. You're not irresponsible, and you won't just quit without a backup plan, but you are going to update your résumé and do whatever it takes to make this happen.

4. Monkey

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Whenever hard times happen in your life, you ask yourself why. You get super curious, and you don't sit there wondering what to do. You start experimenting and testing different things out without a game plan. That's made life a little bit hard for you because sometimes problems get created and you have to fix those as well.

On Tuesday, you sit back and reflect. You observe everything as if it's moving in slow motion. You listen to your friends' feedback, especially the uninvited comments that don't say anything. You learn today, and it helps you to see where things are out of hand. Before you know it, you have a game plan that you can work out.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.