The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, July 13 Has A Reading For Each Zodiac Sign

The daily tarot horoscope for July 13, 2026 is here for each zodiac sign. On Monday the Sun and Moon are both in Cancer. The collective card is the Ace of Swords, reversed.

The Sword tarot has to do with thinking, and when reversed, you can imagine how this would work out. You can most likely expect a lack of clarity. Ace is a single thought that originally felt right, but something is off. The Moon and Sun in Cancer can leave you feeling a little uncertain. Cancer is about emotions, which often change. When you feel unlike yourself, or emotions get confusing, don't worry about it too much. Right now, having lots of questions means you're processing. Give yourself the day to do exactly that.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Monday, July 13, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Aries: Three of Wands

Beginning a new adventure can feel very confusing. You're excited about what you're about to do yet unsure of the impact it will have on your life or the lives of others. The Three of Wands tarot card symbolizes the fearful dance of growth.

On Monday, you may take your own advice, Aries, and move forward fearlessly, realizing you don't have to have all the answers. But when it's time for you to go ahead, you do.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Swords

It's not easy being a clear communicator. Sometimes you have to tell people a truth that is hard to say, and even harder to hear. The Queen of Swords highlights the challenges of tough talks and difficult discussions.

On Monday, the advice is to think before speaking your mind. But don't step back from what you need to say. Instead, work through the challenge.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Gemini: The Lovers

The Lovers tarot card is about a happy relationship, but there is also temptation to stray. On July 13, no matter how pleased you are with a partner, a little tug at your heart could prompt you to consider whether the grass is greener on the other side.

This is when you learn that love is a choice, Gemini. You can choose to do the right thing, even if in the moment it feels like you're missing out. The right choice is one you won't regret.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Cancer: The Hanged Man, reversed

It seems polite to wait for someone that you care about, but on July 13, the Hanged Man, reversed, tarot card asks you what cost delaying your dreams has on your life

You've been hoping someone in your life would change, Cancer, but they don't. It just means that your journey may be meant for you to go alone. That doesn't make them less significant; it's just that their path is different from yours. You can grow without necessarily growing apart. Differences are good.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Leo: Nine of Swords, reversed

You have been through a lot, especially with regards to your finances. When the Nine of Swords is reversed, it represents change and circumstances that are good for you.

You discover that you needed to go through a certain period of time to mature. Now, on Monday, when things are over, you realize so many positive lessons were learned, and you have a chance to help others as you have learned to improve yourself.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Virgo: Three of Cups

When you have reached the height of happiness, it's just as important to share your elation as it is to talk about your struggles.

It's time to celebrate all the good things that life has given you. Three is about unity, and cups in tarot are about emotions. Your heart is overflowing with joy on Monday. There's nothing wrong with telling the world how you feel.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Libra: Nine of Wands

You are so much stronger than you realize, Libra. The Nine of Wands represents all the various ways that your mind has become sharper and more open.

On Monday, you are a wealth of information that can really help people who need your advice. Of course, it's also important to set boundaries as to how much you will share and what you will keep to yourself.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Hierophant

The Hierophant tarot card is about maintaining the habits and routines that have been in place since before you were born. On July 13, it's time to celebrate the philosophies of your family's culture and how you were brought up.

A part of you may prefer to change many of them, but even the fact that you are aware that they exist is a tribute to your exposure to them. Today, think about the positive things your past has given you.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Six of Cups

Sagittarius, the Six of Cups is about childhood memories and your ability to share them with people who were there. You think fondly of them, even if you haven't seen them in a while.

Today is perfect for calling up an old friend and reminiscing about the silly things that seem so serious back then. Looking back on your past with someone who has better memories than you can be a wonderful pastime on Monday.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: Six of Swords

You are a fighter, Capricorn. You are someone with a great deal of strength and energy that no one can stop you from using to your advantage.

On July 13, you are ready to heal from a very painful past. The Six of Swords tarot card is about deciding to leave the past behind. That doesn't mean you have to forget it; it just means it no longer defines you.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Pentacles

There's no time to stay stuck in a rut, Aquarius. You have some incredible ideas, and they are going to be what helps you get out of your own way.

On Monday, the Three of Pentacles tarot card points to additional learning and developing a new skill. You can do that for free online. Just give yourself time to master something you think you want to do before giving up.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Pisces: Queen of Cups, reversed

When the Queen of Cups, reversed, tarot card comes up, it symbolizes your intuitive nature being less accessible to you.

On July 13, when you can't seem to connect with your creative nature, do something that sparks your mind. Go outside or break your routine just a little bit, Pisces. See how just one small thing done differently makes a huge difference for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.