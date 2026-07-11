The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, July 12 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The daily tarot horoscope for July 12, 2026, is here for each zodiac sign. The Sun is in Cancer, and the Moon will enter this same sign today. The card reading for everyone is the Eight of Swords.

The Eight of Swords is a very difficult card, but it's also one that's filled with hope. Eight represents power in numerology, and Swords reflects how you think. In this particular situation, you might think you don't have a way out, but you do. You feel stuck in a relationship or a dead-end job. Perhaps you feel like there's no way to move out of a house you don't want to live in.

Advertisement

The trick is to change your perspective. The problem will still be there, but instead of believing you're a failure, you see yourself as a problem-solver. As the Moon changes signs, it's the perfect time to stop and reflect on any situation where you feel stuck. You may discover that the way out is much easier than you once believed.

Daily tarot horoscope for Sunday, July 12, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Aries: The World

The World tarot card gives you a highly fortunate reading. It represents finishing a certain point in your life with a really good outcome. You reach a goal, or you had a positive experience with lots of memories to cherish for a lifetime.

On July 12, the Moon moving into Cancer invites you to enjoy your comforts. Your safe spaces are there to restore your mind and give you a chance to think.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Ten of Cups, reversed

You are ready to move on to a new chapter of your romantic life. The Ten of Cups, reversed, is about breaking off from a relationship you had high hopes for but decided wasn't right for you.

It's OK to grieve, Taurus, but don't blame yourself. Learn from the mistakes and be better because of your experience. As the saying goes, 'Thank you, next!'

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: The Emperor, reversed

Not every battle is meant to be faced head-on, Gemini. The Emperor, when it's reversed, tells you to pull back your fighter spirit. You don't have to expend any energy on an argument even if it bothers you.

On July 12, you're ahead of your emotional outbursts. You don't have to keep trying to win. Sometimes, it's better to wave the white flag and move on.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Justice

Life isn't fair, Cancer, and the Justice card is a call for equal treatment. A part of you might wonder why you aren't trying to help make the world better.

You are worried about a certain person in your life who seems to be getting the short end of the stick at a job or in a relationship. You know how that feels, which is why you're bothered by circumstances right now. Giving them your friendship can make a huge difference.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

The Eight of Pentacles, when it's reversed, is about burnout. That feeling you get when you've had enough. You may feel like you've done too much lately or aren't getting enough rest.

You have to be extra careful whenever the Moon enters Cancer, because it gives you that fed-up-with-the-world vibe, since it's in your house of endings. On July 12, certain situations, even the ones that you really don't want to get rid of, feel like they're not the right fit anymore.

Before you do things you regret, remember to follow the HALT protocol: see if you're hungry, angry, lonely, or tired before making a life-changing decision.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Knight of Swords

If you can't be brave and openly expressive with your friends, who then can you really talk to? The Knight of Swords is a tarot card representing honest talk that is sometimes uncomfortable.

Today, you are at a crossroads where you must say what you need to say. You might not express yourself perfectly, and that is OK. The right person will listen to you without judgment. And if they do take offense, it's just a sign that you're not in a situation where you should be.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Libra: King of Pentacles

Today, the Moon enters Cancer. You are in the social status sector. You're in a beautiful position to pursue something you've always wanted to do in your career. The King of Pentacles symbolizes financial gains from work. So, on Sunday, it's time to think about who you truly want to be when you are in boss mode.

You don't necessarily have to be a leader; sometimes being in the background is a powerful place to make an impact (and earn money). Libra, whatever path you choose, pick it from your heart.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Emperor

The Emperor tarot card is a symbol of authority. It's a person who makes decisions for themselves and easily leads others. It's ruled by Mars, which also rules you.

On July 12, it's time for you to embrace your power and use it for your highest good. With the Moon entering Cancer, a soft yet diligent zodiac sign, this may mean pursuing an intellectual interest that requires significant sacrifice of your time and energy.

Don't back down because it's hard. Many dreams require you to make tough decisions. The bottom line is, you can do it.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Nine of Pentacles

The number nine in tarot represents financial gains. Since the Pentacles suit is associated with money, you are looking at a very profitable reading on July 12.

Fortunately, the Moon's entering Cancer activates your sector of shared resources. You are in a position to get something you ask for. If it's money, a debt to be repaid, or a gift, don't be afraid to make your request. The stars are in your favor.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Star

Capricorn, it's never too late to make things better with the right person and situation. The Cancer New Moon arrives soon on the 14th, giving you a chance to start over in areas where you feel love could be much better.

The Star tarot card is about hope and feeling like your wishes are super close to coming true. They might be, and the Moon could be a sign of why. When the Moon enters Cancer, it highlights your relationships sector. The next few days can be telling as to where your future can go.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Wands, reversed

Sometimes it's hard to get what you want for a variety of reasons, and the Three of Wands reversed is about all the delays that often come up when you are in process.

Scheduling conflicts or people taking their time to get back with an answer can leave you super frustrated. At times, it's enough to make you want to give up. On July 12, you discover that you don't have to focus on all of that stuff, though. Hang tight until things get better, Aquarius, because they will.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Two of Swords

It's a highly charged day full of emotions, and the Two of Swords tarot card is that feeling you get when you can't pick a path. You feel like you don't know where to start.

On Sunday, the confusion you feel is part of the lesson you need to learn right now. You can still make decisions even if you don't know if the choice is right. Trust the journey, Pisces.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.