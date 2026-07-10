Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For July 13 - 19 — The New Moon In Cancer Is Here

Weekly horoscopes are here for July 13 - 16, 2026. This week, the New Moon in Cancer on July 14 makes every zodiac sign realize why it’s so important to open up to the people we trust and to face our emotions. This is a good week for releasing past burdens and welcoming in more positive energy. On the same day, the Moon in Leo meets up with Jupiter, adding even more optimism and joy.

When the Moon enters Virgo on the 16th, taking action will be easy. But with Mercury still retrograde, we will need to double- or even triple-check our work. Beginning on the 19th, the Libra Moon allows us to show up for ourselves and welcome love into our lives while balancing our duties.

Weekly horoscopes for July 13 - 19, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week, your home continues to be a place where your inspiration flows. The New Moon in Cancer on Tuesday makes it easier for you to organize your abode in a way that gives your ideas some momentum.

Then the Moon enters Leo, where it meets with Jupiter to add more dimension to your projects. Finding time to edit will be a lot easier once the Moon is in Virgo at the end of the week. You're more meticulous about your work with Mercury retrograde and Saturn in your sign adding discipline.

Venus sheds light on your relationship sector during the Libra Moon this weekend. Diplomacy will work wonders, Aries, as will listening to others.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Working in a team will be a lot more entertaining during this week's New Moon. You may be given some more tasks and responsibilities at this time and may even take on a new leadership role. Planting the seeds needed to climb to the top will be essential, Taurus, but you already have the knowledge thanks to the New Moon.

The Virgo Moon brings some thrilling moments for single folks at the end of the week since it allows you to meet new people. Those in partnerships can strengthen their connections.

Once the Moon is in Libra on Sunday, you begin a new love story, including improving the relationship you have with yourself.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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The Cancer New Moon inspires you to build yourself up this week, beginning with healing the ego and recognizing the wonderful qualities you have.

Don't worry, Gemini. The Leo Moon meets with Jupiter on the same day, encouraging you to shine without feeling abashed. Embrace the spotlight and share those ideas with the Mars and Uranus conjunction still in session, even if it’s not as potent.

At the end of the week, the Moon in Virgo allows you to reach out and spend time with loved ones. On Sunday, the Libra Moon makes it easier to fall in love with your creative energy.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week reflects an inner battle for you, Cancer. On Tuesday, the New Moon in your zodiac sign shows you a lot about your strength as you close some cycles connected with the year that Jupiter spent in your sign.

As the Moon moves into Leo, expect to be invited to more social events as people begin to feel a lot more magnetized by you. Prioritize fun during these days and spend time with the people who uplift and motivate you.

Starting on Friday, the Virgo Moon encourages you to be part of a team. Be willing to step up and serve as a guide for others, especially once the Moon is in Libra on Sunday, when you may even want to take command of the ship.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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The New Moon in Cancer makes July 14 a day for reflection. Since Mercury is still retrograde, Leo, prepare for a blast from the past.

Once the Moon is in your sign later that day, you're shown the direction you want to take existing creative projects. Jupiter also in this zodiac sign makes things very clear for you and gives you momentum.

On Friday, when the Moon enters Virgo, relationships from the past might be clouding your mind. But with Jupiter in your sign, you have the confidence to close that story and learn from the experience.

Sunday's Libra Moon is a beautiful and encouraging transit, encouraging you to fight for what you want as long as you develop a plan once Mercury is direct.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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There is a lot of excitement during the New Moon in Cancer on July 14. This energy makes your social life more vibrant this week. You have the opportunity to reconnect with people from your past.

The Moon in Leo will show you who your real friends are. They will be there for you when you need them. This is a dramatic transit, making it easier for you to go within, but this is beneficial for you since it prepares you to analyze your next moves.

When the Moon is in your sign at the end of the week, Virgo, it's an empowering couple of days that showcase your talent and make it shine through.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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There is a lot of positive energy for Cardinal signs like you this week, even with Saturn still making an aspect to your sign. The New Moon in Cancer shakes things up a little in your career sector, but it equips you so you're ready for any surprises.

Saturn in Aries is also transforming you into a leader, Libra. Get ready for others to follow you, especially as you become more and more self-assured this week when Jupiter and the Leo Moon enable you to find your voice and take the initiative.

You could receive constructive criticism from mentors at the end of the week, Libra, so prepare to redo the work with Mercury still retrograde.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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With the New Moon in Cancer this week, you are pushed to elevate and be honest about what you are seeking in the professional sector. It's good to begin the planning phase this week, Scorpio, but best to wait until Mercury is direct before moving forward with anything.

With the Leo energy midweek, you're confident about taking the lead as the Moon meets with Jupiter, adding courage and building inner strength.

On Friday, the Mercury-ruled Virgo Moon ushers in an inspirational few days that push you to perfect your skills. After that, the Venus-ruled Libra Moon reminds you to take the occasional break and be there for yourself even if (especially if) it’s challenging.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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You are climbing out of the dark and entering a dazzling new beginning, Sagittarius. On July 14, the New Moon in Cancer adds hope and courage after such a long and arduous journey.

Moving forward feels so refreshing when the Leo Moon connects with Jupiter this week, making you more aware of your limits and the plans you need to make to get to where you want to be. While you may have felt stunted during the Saturn in Pisces transit, you are now able to see the bigger picture and dream beyond your limits.

For those who need structure, the Virgo Moon grants your wish on Friday. Afterward, Sunday's Libra Moon brings you reinforcements if you need motivation for these new plans that are in the works.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Love and your sense of happiness are tied to this week's New Moon in Cancer. Learn to be more appreciative of what you have, Capricorn, and focus on the positive gifts that life has rewarded you with. This sense of gratitude reminds you of the support system you have that loves and protects you.

The Moon in Leo carries a similar theme to the New Moon. It's an expansive and progressive force that makes you shine brighter than ever.

Once the Moon is in Virgo at the end of the week, your desire to evolve and reach for the stars grows. Dream big! This momentum carries you through the weekend as you continue to build your foundation.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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An interesting New Moon in Cancer on July 14 makes you want to revisit some past experiences. It also makes it easier for you to bring more structure to your daily routines moving forward.

When the Moon is in Leo later that day, you see how much more enjoyable things are when you work with others as a team. Hint: this is also a big part of what Jupiter has in store for you while it's in Leo for the next year, so pay attention!

The Virgo Moon inspires some wonderful ideas on Friday. Not only is this a good weekend to start planning, Aquarius, but you also start seeing some of the fruits of your labor.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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During this week's New Moon, a wave of ideas that will fuel your artistic side gives you a desire to create something new or work on an existing project. However, new creative pursuits should wait until Mercury is direct next week.

When the Moon is in Leo, you see the benefits of focusing your energy on the things that bring you joy.

On Friday, the Moon in Virgo makes it easier to reach a compromise with others. Once the Libra Moon rises on Sunday, you see the strength you hold, especially during the moments when you may be doubting yourself.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.