The Tarot Horoscope For Friday, July 10 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The daily tarot horoscope for July 10, 2026, is here for each zodiac sign. The Sun is in Cancer and the Moon is leaving Taurus to enter Gemini on Friday. The card reading for everyone is the Knight of Cups.

The Knight of Cups is a very sweet and tender tarot card to get, especially if you're looking to fall in love or have a better relationship. As the Moon transitions from Taurus to Gemini, it's the perfect time to be super curious about your future. Let's explore each astrological sign's message from the tarot.

Daily tarot horoscope for Friday, July 10, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Aries: Seven of Cups

You have a wish that you want to come true, Aries, and the Seven of Cups tarot card is here to help. On July 10, you want to move away from wishful thinking and actually do what you set your mind to.

Think about the outcome of your dream and all the steps you need to take to get it going. Then, work on each one by one until you've gotten where you need to be.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Taurus: Four of Cups

Oh no, Taurus. The Four of Cups tarot highlights missed opportunities. But you are determined, and when you set your mind on a big goal, you don't give up easily.

That boss side of you comes out on July 10 to deliver the goods, but you could have a window of opportunity closing. Try to do everything you know you need to do to secure your dreams.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Gemini: Queen of Wands, reversed

On July 10, you could feel like your caffeine wasn't kicking in as much as you needed it to. You're not lazy, though, Gemini. You just need a strategy that works to get you through the day.

Maybe something to look forward to can perk you up! Your daily tarot card is the Queen of Wands, reversed, which suggests you need to rest and relax after a busy day. Plan something fun with a friend that will put your mind at ease. Consider a movie or a nice walk to talk about life and laugh a bit.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Strength, reversed

The Strength, reversed tarot card signals a feeling of overwhelm that is hard to shake. You put in so much work all week. On July 10, you have to decide whether to try to get your energy back or push through.

Don't feel bad for being a little tired. It's normal, and you're human. You have more control over the situation than you give yourself credit for.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Cups

Leo, you're the king of the zodiac and known for your optimistic side. But despite all that you give, there are times when you need to hit the reset button and try something new for fun.

Even joy can need a fresh start sometimes. The Eight of Cups tarot card reminds you that happiness isn't something you just have. It requires you to work on it every day.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Virgo: Four of Swords, reversed

Some breaks are chosen, and others you have no choice but to make. When you have to sit back and watch others do what you want to be doing for so long, you feel really good when you can get back in the game.

On July 10, the Four of Swords, reversed, signifies that feeling of being back to work after you needed to take time off. It's go time, and you're ready for it.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Libra: Ace of Pentacles

Your tarot card for Friday, the Ace of Pentacles, is all about wishes coming true. July 10 is the day to set your most lofty, ambitious intentions.

Whatever you can imagine, you can create, Libra. Dreams are on your radar, and you can feel the positive energy rising to the surface. You are at the perfect place in your life to manifest a dream.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: Three of Swords

Scorpio, you are highly particular. When you care for someone, you are all in. When you give your heart away, you don't let anything jeopardize your relationship. Yet, not everyone thinks as you do.

The Three of Swords tarot often comes up when you are hurt and feeling like your heart could never mend after a significantly painful betrayal by someone you love. This starts a healing period that takes time. Be good to you.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Sagittarius, you're ruled by Jupiter, the planet of great growth. It's also one of the most positive planets in astrology. However, your tarot card for July 10 seems to reveal that you've been feeling down.

It's not good for you to think that there's nothing out there for you. It's time to reconnect with the positive, hopeful side of you. The Four of Pentacles, reversed, reminds you to believe that the universe has enough for everyone. No matter what!

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Wands

Capricorn, as the last earth sign of the zodiac, you are so adaptable and prepared for just about anything. Sometimes that can leave you feeling cynical, and other times ready to handle problems head-on no matter what.

It's been a long road all year. Things are really going to get better. Your tarot card, the Four of Wands, is a reminder that no matter what you face, your life will improve in ways you can't even imagine.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: King of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, you are the ruler of the higher mind, so you easily pick up on signals that others miss. This is your superpower on Friday, and you should not ignore it.

People can be sneaky sometimes. It's up to you to recognize when someone's intentions aren't good toward you. The King of Swords, reversed, is about manipulation of power, but instead of being hidden on July 10, it's so clear you won't wonder if it's happening. You'll know.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Pisces: The Fool, reversed

You have to be careful, Pisces, because sometimes your trust can be so innocent that you don't look before you jump into something. Your tarot card, the Fool, reversed, reminds you to value wisdom and others' advice.

You want to be sure to listen to what people around you are saying. Don't just dismiss it as jealousy or overprotectiveness. See if there's some value to what is being told to you on Friday.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.