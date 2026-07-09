3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck On July 10, 2026

On July 10, 2026, three zodiac signs are experiencing really good luck. Venus forms a trine with Chiron, and we are feeling both fortunate and insightful.

There's an energy in the air that lets us know it's OK to take a chance and do that thing we've always wanted to do. Now, more than ever, we feel confident about trying something new.

Venus trine Chiron shows these astrological signs that when we believe in ourselves, we get things done. Other people's opinions don't sway us. We may hear people out, but ultimately, we're the ones who decide. On Friday, we feel lucky and divinely guided.

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1. Gemini

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Luck shows up for you on this day as insight, Gemini, and it inspires you to try something new. You now believe that great things can happen if you step outside of your comfort zone and take a chance. On Friday, you feel confident in ways you haven't in a long time.

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While you may not have the support of all your friends, the one thing you know for certain is that they are not you. So they cannot feel what you do when Venus forms a trine with Chiron. While you'd love for them to have your back, you are trusting yourself right now and going with your gut.

You are now ready to go out there and claim what you believe to be your destiny. You aren't waiting around any longer for a sign. The time is right to follow your heart.

2. Libra

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You're feeling rather lucky on this day, Libra, simply because you notice that everyone in your life is getting along. On some level, this is both new and very much appreciated.

You don't need the stress of having to manage other people's emotions. When Venus forms a trine with Chiron on Friday, no one bothers you or asks you for your opinion. This comes as quite a relief.

This lack of pressure allows you to feel free to create. This is not something you were expecting, but nonetheless, you welcome it with open arms. Your luck shows up as an unencumbered path to creativity, and you are going to make something seriously special.

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3. Capricorn

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Venus trine Chiron changes the game for you, Capricorn. Friday's astrological energy brings you just what you need, and that is the space to get things done.

During this transit, you come to understand that it's OK to put yourself first. You aren't being dismissive or trampling over anyone else's dream. Yet, you are also not going to miss out on an opportunity because you are being overly polite.

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Your version of luck shows up as you standing up for yourself. You can't put everyone else's needs and goals above your own for any longer. Now, you are taking advantage of opportunities that are handed to you, without offering the work to someone else first. It's about time!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.