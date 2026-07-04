Life Gets Better In An Odd Way For Each Zodiac Sign When Venus Enters Virgo The Week Of July 6 - 12

Life is getting a lot better for every zodiac sign from July 6 to 12, 2026. There’s a powerful energy shift happening this week as Venus, the planet of love, enters Virgo on Thursday.

At the start of the week, the Aries Moon helps us express ourselves with more confidence. Then, the Taurus Moon helps us be more practical when it comes to love, especially with Venus entering Virgo. The Gemini Moon brings some surprises and allows us to dream big as it meets up with Mars and Uranus in the same sign.

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Aries

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This week, you're diving headfirst into new endeavors. While Saturn is slowing you down, Jupiter and the Aries Moon push you to take action. Venus is now in Virgo, making your connections with colleagues a lot more pleasant.

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Take a look at your schedule and see where it needs to be adjusted. You may be trying to do too many things at once. This is a week for rebuilding and preparing to begin your new journey.

Taurus

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The energy this week has you reminiscing about past romantic relationships. Now that Venus is in Virgo, you're able to make sense of things that confused you before. There is room for growth and self-improvement, too, with Jupiter in Leo serving as a new teacher.

If you're single, take this opportunity to dive deeper and figure out what you are looking for in a partner moving forward. If you're in a relationship, your bond with your partner may feel stronger at this time.

Gemini

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For you, Gemini, the theme this week is finding stability and grounding yourself. Now that Venus is in Virgo, planning ahead is both possible and advised. With Mercury retrograde, you can develop some valuable insight as long as you slow down and take your time.

Don’t rush at this time because you can easily make mistakes. Focus on re-reading and editing. Evaluate the work you do carefully before submitting.

Cancer

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Prioritize your close friendships this week, Cancer, as they both inspire and comfort you. Now that Jupiter is in a new sign, you are learning who your real friends are and who you do not have patience for.

If you’ve lost sight of your goals, this is the week you are motivated to move forward. Now that Mercury is retrograde, you may see people from the past make a reappearance. If you had regrets and would like to reconcile, Venus in Virgo makes it possible.

Leo

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This is a big month for you, Leo. Jupiter in your sign is making an aspect to the Aries Moon at the beginning of the week, and this feels like an adrenaline rush. Your dreams take flight, and with Venus in Virgo, you have the patience to pour a lot of love and care into them.

The Taurus Moon makes you the center of attention, allowing others to see why you deserve to wear your crown and claim your throne. Lead by example and avoid unnecessary drama.

Virgo

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Venus is now in your sign, showing you a lot about self-love over the next several weeks. When Venus connects with the Taurus Moon, the energy is uplifting. In July, you finally have enough understanding to silence your inner critic.

You feel motivated to plan your next adventure, but it's better to wait until Mercury is direct. The Gemini Moon aspects your sign, and this makes brainstorming a lot easier. Expect to reach a breakthrough this week.

Libra

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Now that Venus, your ruling planet, is in Virgo, you need to learn how to show up for yourself and protect your energy. The Aries Moon at the start of the week teaches you a lot about boundaries and letting only people you trust into your inner circle.

You are learning how to speak up and be more independent. When the Moon is in Taurus, lessons from the past show you a lot about the relationships you attract. This month, with Jupiter in Leo, you are evolving and becoming more empowered.

Scorpio

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An old love story is trying to make a special appearance during this Mercury retrograde. Nevertheless, the energy this week is about developing a stronger relationship with yourself.

The Taurus Moon is a period when friendships bring you more optimism and joy. Mercury allows you to reconnect with past connections and build upon existing ones. Healing your inner child and reconciling with the past are also themes of the Gemini lunation.

Sagittarius

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Jupiter, your ruling planet, is now in Leo, bringing a vibrant vibe this week. It may be tempting to revisit old projects, but make sure you are equipped to take on the challenge.

With Uranus aspecting the Gemini Moon, you also have a desire to initiate new endeavors. Make sure to focus on one thing instead of trying to take on everything at once. The week shows you why it’s important to master one thing before diving into something new.

Capricorn

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Mercury is now retrograde, which motivates you to enhance your skills over the next several weeks. Challenge yourself to improve on your talents so that you can surprise your competition.

Mercury also makes you more curious about your family history, which is a theme of the Aries lunation. You have the urge to do more research, especially with Jupiter in Leo bringing discipline and a desire to uncover information about the past.

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Aquarius

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Reconcile with those you want to reconcile with, Aquarius, and be willing to officially close some chapters now that Jupiter is in Leo. This week, you are seeing the quality of the connections you have through the Aries lunation.

Take a step back from the world, and pour love into the things that matter most during the Taurus Moon. July is going to awaken the leader you are, and Jupiter shows you how to navigate connections with more efficiency.

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Pisces

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This week, a cycle comes to a close, and you are finally able to heal. July is bringing a lot of new stories and themes that will continue to unfold next month.

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The Taurus Moon sheds some light on your relationships now that Venus is in Virgo. Venus and Mercury retrograde help you go within and discover your power. You are also rediscovering the lessons from the Saturn transit in your sign earlier this year.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.