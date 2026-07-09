Much-Deserved Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 10, 2026

On July 10, 2026, much-deserved success is arriving for three zodiac signs when Venus forms a trine with Chiron, paving the way for them to achieve greatness.

There are definitely some moments when we cannot possibly imagine forward momentum, simply because so many things stand in our way. These astrological signs reverse that kind of thinking on Friday. Sure, many obstacles want to get in our way, but we also feel confident that we won't let them.

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We're moving forward in big ways and have no patience for failure. Success is the plan, and we're sticking with that.

1. Gemini

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You've made a few valuable connections over the last several years, Gemini. Now, you are in the position to do something positive with these people.

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You haven't always been ready to pounce, but one of the people in your network shares with you a tip with you on Friday. It has the potential to lead to something very lucrative, and you want in.

When Venus forms a trine with Chiron on July 10, you're able to trust your gut and actually go with it, rather than hold off due to fear. That's a smart choice and definitely the right move if you want to achieve success. Take a chance and aim big.

2. Virgo

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You're not always willing to be the overachiever. Yet, at the same time, you are not happy doing absolutely nothing. When Venus forms a trine with Chiron on Friday, you are getting involved in something very special.

An opportunity arises on this day, and you are going to seize it. It seems so easy to you that you don't feel the threat that normally comes with taking a risk. That's mainly because there is none. Your attitude has changed, and now, you want to step outside your comfort zone.

During this special transit, you see that you must make a move right now. You can not hesitate or hold off any longer out of fear. This is a timely thing, and you must act now if you're to reach the success you've always dreamed of. It's go-time, Virgo. Make it happen!

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3. Scorpio

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On Friday, success shows up for you because you finally take matters into your own hands, Scorpio. You're not waiting around for someone else to make a move or lead the way. You are proving to yourself and others that you have what it takes to achieve success all on your own.

When Venus forms a trine with Chiron on July 10, you feel both healed and confident of your own abilities. However, this time, you want more than just to know it. You want to use this confidence to your advantage and achieve greatness.

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This is when you shift your life from bystander to participant, and oh, what a great move that's going to be for you! You are making big moves towards success and have full faith in your ability to achieve what you desire. You've got this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.