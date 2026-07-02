Your Daily Horoscope For Friday, July 3: Mars Aligns With Uranus

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for July 3, 2026. Mars is conjunct Uranus in Gemini on Friday.

As these powerful planets meet in this air sign, we get the urge to break free from restricting situations. Gemini energy is fast-paced and social. Mars brings action to the equation, while Uranus is all about change. Embrace spontaneity and allow yourself to go with the flow. You may be surprised by how much fun you have.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, July 3, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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All eyes are on you, Aries. On July 3, you're everybody's favorite person. You're ultra popular, and everyone in your life is vying for your attention.

This also means that you are being pulled in different directions. Your friends want to spend time with you, but so does a love interest. Of course, you can only be in one place at once. So, make plans over the weekend to spend time with whoever you don't get to see on Friday.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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You're so ready for the holiday weekend, Taurus, but something in your professional world needs to be addressed first.

It's a Friday, and you are ready to clock out, so this is quite annoying. But the good news is that it's an easier fix than it seems. You handle it quickly so you can move on and celebrate. Nice!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Things are moving fast on July 3, and that's just how you like it, Gemini. Your plans may seem set in stone, but it's important to stay open to the unexpected on Friday.

A conversation with a stranger or a spontaneous decision can change the direction of your whole night in the best way, so be flexible. The holiday weekend starts now!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday starts a bit tense, Cancer. A shared financial situation is at the forefront of your mind on July 3. Perhaps you don't feel like you're getting your fair share of the money. Have a conversation so you can put this issue behind you and enjoy the long weekend.

Fortunately, the energy shifts in the second half of the day. Let yourself go with the flow. A spontaneous plan makes for a very fun night.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Get ready to have some fun, Leo! On July 3, Something gets planned last minute, and suddenly the holiday weekend looks a lot busier than it did this morning. You're definitely not complaining.

You are the life of the party on Friday, and with Venus in your sign, you're magnetic and charming. People are attracted to your energy, and it makes you exude confidence.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Let yourself feel your feelings, Virgo. Something is going on deep down inside that you've been trying to ignore. Yet, suppressing your emotions never works for very long.

On Friday, you have the courage to share how you've been feeling with a loved one. It feels like a weight off your shoulders to finally confide in someone. Suddenly, you feel so much lighter and ready to let loose.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This is your day, Libra. The romantic and creative energy is high, and you're at your most charming on Friday. If you have a crush on someone, this is the perfect moment to make a move.

Don't talk yourself out of having fun. Spontaneity isn't always your thing, but it is on July 3. Hit the town with your friends or go on an unexpected date with your partner. Whatever you do, be present in the moment.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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You are about to see someone's true colors, Scorpio, so keep your eyes open. On Friday, an unexpected conversation has you rethinking an entire relationship. Perhaps it's more one-sided than you believed.

During Mars conjunct Uranus, you have a little patience for fake friends. This doesn't mean you have to cut someone out of your life. In fact, this is not the time to make any rash decisions. Yet, you can choose to spend time with the people you trust.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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You've been wanting to have a conversation with someone, and all of this Gemini energy helps you find the right words. You weren't sure what their reaction would be, but on Friday, you're willing to take a chance and put your thoughts out there.

Fortunately, the risk pays off! This conversation goes much better than you were expecting, much to your surprise.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Mars conjunct Uranus has a surprise in store for you, Capricorn. While you normally don't like surprises, this is a good one, so don't worry.

On July 3, your daily routine is disrupted, and for once, this doesn't stress you out. Perhaps a plan you had for the weekend changes, and you have to adjust. Yet, you can rest easy knowing that Friday is going to turn out better than you even anticipated.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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On July 3, your love life takes an unexpected turn. Perhaps you meet someone and sparks instantly fly, or maybe you realize you have feelings for someone already in your life. Either way, the energy is perfect to make a move and put yourself out there.

If you are already in a relationship, you may be feeling a bit stifled. It's important to maintain your independence in your relationship, Aquarius. Hang out with your friends or spend time doing a hobby you enjoy.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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As the fish of the zodiac, it's natural for you to go with the flow. This serves you well on July 3, Pisces. Something unexpected happens on Friday, but you don't let it get to you.

Plans that were set get changed, or someone does something that shifts the whole energy. It's the kind of thing that sounds disruptive but actually makes for a better day than you had planned.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.